Anna Iris, an actress, published novelist and indie filmmaker, sets up a crowdfunding page on Indiegogo for her latest film, 'The Labyrinth'

Anna Iris, a leading actress, novelist, and filmmaker, has set up a crowdfunding page for her latest creation, ‘The Labyrinth,’ that is in the post-production stage. Shot during the pandemic with independent funds, the film is a psychological thriller tackling mental health issues and features 30 artists from all around the world.
“The Labyrinth is a story of a single mother of a 6-year-old daughter who suddenly starts experiencing strange things happening to her until one day, out of the blue, she finds herself trapped between two parallel realities. Our world and a dark eerie labyrinth…I’m excited about this project.” Said Anna. “As someone who has dealt with depression, anxiety and post-traumatic disorder, this project is close to my heart, and I’m hoping that people will support this project.” She added.
Anna has written, directed and played the leading role in this film. She has also illustrated the storybook ‘Tiny Irma’ referenced throughout the movie. This movie is inspired by Anna’s earlier project titled ‘Awareness the Project,’ which showcases short videos about issues that concern each person in some form.
“My last project received an overwhelming response on Instagram, which motivated me to create a film depicting the battles of people suffering from mental health issues. I believe that this film will resonate with many people since it can remind us long-forgotten truths about our existence that can shed light in the darkness that we all keep trapped inside our soul.” Anna noted.
The Labyrinth, which is scheduled to premiere on the 30th of April, is an expression of Anna’s art, and through Indiegogo, she has reached out to people to support her in this journey and help her bring this project to screen. “Your support will allow me to create more films in the future and spread awareness through my art.” She added.
Media Contact
Company Name: Anna Iris
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-labyrinth-a-psychological-thriller/x/28484074#/
