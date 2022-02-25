Crypto World Merges with Cannabis Strain Usage

The first strain-based NFT will be minted every month by Crypto Reefer NFT, two drops at a time. New cannabis strains, accessible in both male and female forms, will be released on a regular basis. With a total of 840 of each strain, 420 males and 420 females. When it comes to the NFT’s (Non-Fungible Token) this new option is quite revolutionary and has never has been done before.
An award-winning designer who has worked on projects and companies like Walt Disney Imagineering, Universal Orlando Resort, Amazon, Adobe, Sesame Workshop, Korn, animation and augmented reality, among others. The artwork for this project has been created in 3D (with a Pixarist feel). In the Crypto world artwork happens to be one of the most essential parts of a successful NFT project. Each drop represents a new strain of cannabis.
To ensure exclusivity, only 420 NFT of male/female NFT of well-known strains will be minted. You’ll get access to special exclusive parties/events and other great benefit ONLY if you own this NFT. The collection is limited and expected to sell within minutes of launch. The project aims to create a metaverse-based game platform by next year.
Join their Discord for news on upcoming drops and get greenlisted.
About the Company:
An online community for cryptocurrency enthusiasts and cannabis aficionados to connect is the CryptoReeferNFT. Unlike other Cannabis NFTs, we are the only one to provide two strain-specific NFTs each month. NFT avatars (male and female) created by Professor Reefer have been saved on the blockchain for a chilling season by the CryptoReeferNFT’s developers.
Disclaimer: The products mentioned are THC-free and/or compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill. NO Cannabis products are being offered or sold.
Company Contact
Michaiah Broadaway
info@cryptoreefernft.com
https://www.instagram.com/cryptoreefernfts/
https://www.cryptoreefernft.com/discord
https://cryptoreefernft.com/links
Media Contact
Company Name: Crypto Reefer NFT
Contact Person: Michaiah
Email: Send Email
City: Las Vegas
Country: United States
Website: CryptoReeferNFT.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.