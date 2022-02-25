Crypto World Merges with Cannabis Strain Usage

The World's first ever monthly cannabis (strain-based) NFT will be minted. The Crypto Reefer NFT is the representation of crypto enthusiasts and cannabis connoisseurs on the blockchain. Inaugural Collection Launches early March, 2022. Lifetime benefits on the first-drop only will be offered.

The first strain-based NFT will be minted every month by Crypto Reefer NFT, two drops at a time. New cannabis strains, accessible in both male and female forms, will be released on a regular basis. With a total of 840 of each strain, 420 males and 420 females. When it comes to the NFT’s (Non-Fungible Token) this new option is quite revolutionary and has never has been done before.

An award-winning designer who has worked on projects and companies like Walt Disney Imagineering, Universal Orlando Resort, Amazon, Adobe, Sesame Workshop, Korn, animation and augmented reality, among others. The artwork for this project has been created in 3D (with a Pixarist feel). In the Crypto world artwork happens to be one of the most essential parts of a successful NFT project. Each drop represents a new strain of cannabis.

To ensure exclusivity, only 420 NFT of male/female NFT of well-known strains will be minted. You’ll get access to special exclusive parties/events and other great benefit ONLY if you own this NFT. The collection is limited and expected to sell within minutes of launch. The project aims to create a metaverse-based game platform by next year.

About the Company:

An online community for cryptocurrency enthusiasts and cannabis aficionados to connect is the CryptoReeferNFT. Unlike other Cannabis NFTs, we are the only one to provide two strain-specific NFTs each month. NFT avatars (male and female) created by Professor Reefer have been saved on the blockchain for a chilling season by the CryptoReeferNFT’s developers.

Disclaimer: The products mentioned are THC-free and/or compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill. NO Cannabis products are being offered or sold.

Michaiah Broadaway

info@cryptoreefernft.com

https://cryptoreefernft.com/

https://www.instagram.com/cryptoreefernfts/

https://www.cryptoreefernft.com/discord

https://cryptoreefernft.com/links

Company Name: Crypto Reefer NFT

Contact Person: Michaiah

Email: Send Email

City: Las Vegas

Country: United States

Website: CryptoReeferNFT.com


