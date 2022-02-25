Ushering in a New Era of Discomantra – Benny Deutsch Entrhals In Latest Single Titled 'Ketu'

Pushing the boundaries of soulful electronic music, Benny Deutsch makes a profound statement with his latest release.

Benny Deutsch is an up and coming DJ and Producer who specialises in electronic and soul music. He is an Aquarius, and is also a deeply spiritual man who has always had a strong connection with music. His latest single is titled ‘Ketu’, and it was released on December 24th, 2021. The song was an instant sensation among fans of soul music. As a spiritual leader, deviant, and humanitarian, who aspires to break the shackles of the matrix and rebel against all odds, Benny Deutsch ensures that his song, at its core, remains a hopeful and inspiring message from him to his fans.

Fans who have grooved to ‘Ketu’ claim that it is a genuinely uplifting experience, as if their spirit is being guided by 5D frequencies emanating from Mother Earth itself, entering the fans’ body, mind, and soul. Along with ensuring fans experience and enjoy the vibrations of ‘Ketu’, Benny Deutsch ushers in a new era of electronic soulful music – Discomantra – that the artist wants to run through the chakras of his die-hard fans. Benny’s visuals regarding the manifestations of his music are visceral and colourful. He imagines his songs to be like a full power energy blast – as if the Care Bears blasted their energies directly into the heart chakra of the listener.

Benny Deutsch is deeply moved by the Hopi Prophecy, which entails that when the earth is ravaged and the animals are dying, a new tribe of people shall come unto the earth from many colours, classes, creeds – and they will make the earth green again through their actions and their deeds. The Hopi Prophecy refers to these people as ‘The Warriors of the Rainbow’. Benny Deutsch aspires to create a similar effect among his listeners through his discography. His creations are full of vibrant energy and colours, which the artist hopes will uplift the spirits of all his fans.

ABOUT

Benjamin is better known as Benny Deutsch, an up and coming singer and songwriter who has always had a special place for music and the earth. Being a sensitive and spiritual individual, Benny spent half his life with a golden retriever outside in the woods. He started to play the piano as a small boy, and ended playing in a rebellious episode around 3 decades ago. As a teenager, he used to make hip hop mixtapes while listening to various genres. Suddenly he decided to switch to groovy house music at the beginning of the 21st century.

Having officially been making music since 2012, Benny Deutsch has grown tremendously as a singer and songwriter.

