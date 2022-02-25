EDsmart Announces 2022 Best Nursing Schools in Dallas, Texas

EDsmart.org, a nationally recognized publisher of college resources and independent rankings, has released the 2022 edition of the Best Nursing Schools in Dallas, Texas to help prospective students and their families research the top nursing schools in Dallas, Texas.
EDsmart’s ranking of the best nursing schools in Dallas, Texas is just a starting point for persons searching for nursing schools in Dallas. The ranking includes only fully accredited nursing schools. Rankings are based on affordability according to data from the U.S. Department of Education.
“It is important to recognize the colleges and universities that go above and beyond,” said Tyson Stevens, managing editor of EDsmart. “Our goal is to highlight these schools and their commitment to higher education.”
“The best nursing schools in Dallas, Texas ranking allows students to compare accredited programs and find those that best fit their education interests and career goals,” said EDsmart’s spokesperson. “Beyond providing affordable education, a college is not successful if it does not graduate its students, which is why EDsmart rankings place a high value on outcomes, including graduation and retention rates, and post-graduation earnings.”
The EDsmart 2022 best nursing schools in Dallas, Texas ranks Dallas College #1 as the best nursing school in Dallas, Texas with Tarrant County College District and Collin County Community College District following.
2022 Best Nursing School in Dallas, Texas
1. Dallas College
2. Tarrant County College District
3. Collin County Community College District
4. Texas Woman’s University
5. The University of Texas at Arlington
6. Southwestern Adventist University
7. University of Dallas
8. Arlington Career Institute
9. Concorde Career College-Dallas
10. West Coast University-Dallas
11. Concorde Career College-Grand Prairie
12. Texas Christian University
Central New Mexico Community College
Clovis Community College
Eastern New Mexico University-Main Campus
Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Campus
Institute of American Indian and Alaska Native Culture and Arts Development
Luna Community College
Mesalands Community College
Navajo Technical University
New Mexico Highlands University
New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology
New Mexico Junior College
New Mexico Military Institute
New Mexico State University-Alamogordo
New Mexico State University-Carlsbad
New Mexico State University-Dona Ana
New Mexico State University-Grants
New Mexico State University-Main Campus
Northern New Mexico College
San Juan College
Santa Fe Community College
Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute
University of New Mexico-Gallup Campus
University of New Mexico-Los Alamos Campus
University of New Mexico-Main Campus
University of New Mexico-Taos Campus
University of New Mexico-Valencia County Campus
University of Phoenix-New Mexico
Western New Mexico University
University and student response to EDsmart rankings has been very positive. Sharing the rankings on their websites and via social media has helped schools attract new students and excite existing students and alumni.
The rankings and data were produced for EDsmart, a leading higher education research organization. All evaluated data was gathered from IPEDs, U.S. Department of Higher Education, College Scorecard, Payscale.com, school websites, and other reputable sources.
The rankings have been published at https://www.edsmart.org/best-nursing-schools-dallas-texas/
About EDsmart
EDsmart reviews publicly available data to produce independent ranking assessments of various educational programs, in addition to student guides and resources. The site is regularly updated by a committed team of writers and researchers, who produce college rankings and resources that will help prospective and current college students get into, pay for, and thrive at the college of their choice.
Media Contact
Company Name: EDsmart
Contact Person: Tyson Stevens
Email: Send Email
Phone: (707) 595-0736
City: Draper
State: UT
Country: United States
Website: https://www.edsmart.org/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.