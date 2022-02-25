ñol

See Ad Disclosure

EDsmart Announces 2022 Best Nursing Schools in Dallas, Texas

by AB Digital, Inc.
February 25, 2022 2:07 PM | 3 min read

EDsmart.org, a nationally recognized publisher of college resources and independent rankings, has released the 2022 edition of the Best Nursing Schools in Dallas, Texas to help prospective students and their families research the top nursing schools in Dallas, Texas.

EDsmart’s ranking of the best nursing schools in Dallas, Texas is just a starting point for persons searching for nursing schools in Dallas. The ranking includes only fully accredited nursing schools. Rankings are based on affordability according to data from the U.S. Department of Education.

“It is important to recognize the colleges and universities that go above and beyond,” said Tyson Stevens, managing editor of EDsmart. “Our goal is to highlight these schools and their commitment to higher education.”

“The best nursing schools in Dallas, Texas ranking allows students to compare accredited programs and find those that best fit their education interests and career goals,” said EDsmart’s spokesperson. “Beyond providing affordable education, a college is not successful if it does not graduate its students, which is why EDsmart rankings place a high value on outcomes, including graduation and retention rates, and post-graduation earnings.”

The EDsmart 2022 best nursing schools in Dallas, Texas ranks Dallas College #1 as the best nursing school in Dallas, Texas with Tarrant County College District and Collin County Community College District following.

2022 Best Nursing School in Dallas, Texas

1. Dallas College

2. Tarrant County College District

3. Collin County Community College District

4. Texas Woman’s University

5. The University of Texas at Arlington

6. Southwestern Adventist University

7. University of Dallas

8. Arlington Career Institute

9. Concorde Career College-Dallas

10. West Coast University-Dallas

11. Concorde Career College-Grand Prairie

12. Texas Christian University

University and student response to EDsmart rankings has been very positive. Sharing the rankings on their websites and via social media has helped schools attract new students and excite existing students and alumni.

The rankings and data were produced for EDsmart, a leading higher education research organization. All evaluated data was gathered from IPEDs, U.S. Department of Higher Education, College Scorecard, Payscale.com, school websites, and other reputable sources.

The rankings have been published at https://www.edsmart.org/best-nursing-schools-dallas-texas/

About EDsmart

EDsmart reviews publicly available data to produce independent ranking assessments of various educational programs, in addition to student guides and resources. The site is regularly updated by a committed team of writers and researchers, who produce college rankings and resources that will help prospective and current college students get into, pay for, and thrive at the college of their choice.

Media Contact
Company Name: EDsmart
Contact Person: Tyson Stevens
Email: Send Email
Phone: (707) 595-0736
City: Draper
State: UT
Country: United States
Website: https://www.edsmart.org/

Posted In: NewsPress Releases

