JQUEEN Watch Winders Unveils Their Luxury Watch Winder for 2022

by AB Digital, Inc.
February 25, 2022 1:25 PM | 2 min read
Leading providers of premium quality watch accessories, JQUEEN, launches their latest collection of luxury watch winders for 2022

The team at JQUEEN Watch Winder UK has reiterated their commitment to providing customers with the best quality Watch Winders, Safes, Watch Boxes Jewelry Storage, and a host of other accessories as the company recently unveiled their range of luxury watch winders. The collection features different types of winders, ranging from single to double and even quad watch winders, delivering products to meet the needs of every watch lover.

The demand for luxury watch has continued to grow over the years, as more people across the globe look to acquire timepieces that speak their personality. According to a recent report published by Mordor Intelligence, the global luxury watch market size was valued at $23.63 billion in 2020. Experts have also projected the market to grow tremendously in the coming years, driven by increasing fashion trends and rising disposable income of the working class population on a global level. One of the major challenges faced by millions of luxury watch enthusiasts worldwide is getting quality winders. However, JQUEEN Watch Winder USA have seemingly mastered the art of delivering excellent craftsmanship blended with quality as evident in the JQUEEN Luxury Watch Winder for 2022.

The winders are made with materials of the highest quality to ensure their durability, with exclusive designs that have endeared the JQUEEN brand to customers across the globe. The latest release from JQUEEN watch Winder Germany include single watch self winder – walnut, discount single watch winder – apple wood, black double automatic watch winder with 3 storages, vertical quad automatic watch box, and vertical double automatic watch winder, amongst others.

The JQUEEN brand has grown to become a household name in the luxury watch market, with millions of orders both offline and online, amidst rave reviews from clients across the globe.

For further information about the luxury watch winder for 2022 and other products from JQUEEN Watch Winders, visit – https://www.jqueenwatchwinders.com/.

About JQUEEN Watch Winders

JQUEEN Watch Winders is a global brand that aims to provide the best quality Watch winders, safes, watch boxes jewelry storage and all kind of box personal to customers at competitive prices. The company inherits a hundred years of craftsmanship, creating a century-old brand with a modern touch.

Media Contact
Company Name: JQUEEN Watch Winders
Contact Person: Janey Chen
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1-347-535 0700
Country: United States
Website: jqueenwatchwinders.com

 

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: JQUEEN Watch Winders Unveils Their Luxury Watch Winder for 2022

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsPress Releases

