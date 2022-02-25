Davonte Walker: The Versatile Media Personality Pushing Boundaries Across Industries

Radio personality and published author, Davonte Walker, continues to challenge the status quo in the entertainment industry by creating a platform for talented acts across genres

Davonte Walker has grown to become a sought-after name as a media person by breaking grounds and giving a voice to people across industries. His exploits have been more noticeable in the world of entertainment and fashion, with the recent addition to the Flint Courier News team interviewing artists and clothing lines on his radio show – The Dwalk Show.

Walker is a graduate of Ross Medical Education Center, where he trained as a pharmacy tech and a former attendee of the International Academy of Flint. Over the years, he has honed his skills as a media person and entrepreneur, interviewing over 1000 artists, 500+ clothing lines, and businesses and putting over 50 businesses and artists on the news and in the limelight through his events.

Walker has carved a niche in the media world for the uniqueness of his radio show that focuses on a particular set of individuals and industry. In addition to interviewing artists and businesses on his show which is live on Facebook every Friday at 7 pm, with a radio version played on 96.7fm(Detroit) on Saturdays at 9:30 am, Walker also has more than 50 businesses at his store, the Shops on Saginaw, where he sells the products of people he interviews. He has interviewed the likes of RMC Mike, Krispy, and Life Kidd, amongst others, and remains the first and only person to interview the father of the famous actor, Terry Crews, on 92.1fm(Flint). Walker has also been on 94.3fm(Flint) and 1420am(Flint).

As a published author, he wrote an inspirational piece titled From The Ground Up, which is currently available on Amazon. Walker continues to pursue his passion for helping others grow, which inspired the launch of his business called The World Marching Band Of Hip Hop, featured on the news on July 11th, 2021. He also put together an event on November 7th, 2021, allowing an artist he interviewed to perform her song, The Gwoat, for professional boxing champ, Claressa Shields. Walker helped to bring the lifelong dream of the artist, Jaraiyia Alize, to reality, with the captivating performance in front of over a thousand people making the headlines.

For more information about Davonte Walker as he continues to make great things happen in the world of business and entertainment, visit Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube

