Davonte Walker: The Versatile Media Personality Pushing Boundaries Across Industries

Davonte Walker has grown to become a sought-after name as a media person by breaking grounds and giving a voice to people across industries. His exploits have been more noticeable in the world of entertainment and fashion, with the recent addition to the Flint Courier News team interviewing artists and clothing lines on his radio show – The Dwalk Show.
Walker is a graduate of Ross Medical Education Center, where he trained as a pharmacy tech and a former attendee of the International Academy of Flint. Over the years, he has honed his skills as a media person and entrepreneur, interviewing over 1000 artists, 500+ clothing lines, and businesses and putting over 50 businesses and artists on the news and in the limelight through his events.
Walker has carved a niche in the media world for the uniqueness of his radio show that focuses on a particular set of individuals and industry. In addition to interviewing artists and businesses on his show which is live on Facebook every Friday at 7 pm, with a radio version played on 96.7fm(Detroit) on Saturdays at 9:30 am, Walker also has more than 50 businesses at his store, the Shops on Saginaw, where he sells the products of people he interviews. He has interviewed the likes of RMC Mike, Krispy, and Life Kidd, amongst others, and remains the first and only person to interview the father of the famous actor, Terry Crews, on 92.1fm(Flint). Walker has also been on 94.3fm(Flint) and 1420am(Flint).
As a published author, he wrote an inspirational piece titled From The Ground Up, which is currently available on Amazon. Walker continues to pursue his passion for helping others grow, which inspired the launch of his business called The World Marching Band Of Hip Hop, featured on the news on July 11th, 2021. He also put together an event on November 7th, 2021, allowing an artist he interviewed to perform her song, The Gwoat, for professional boxing champ, Claressa Shields. Walker helped to bring the lifelong dream of the artist, Jaraiyia Alize, to reality, with the captivating performance in front of over a thousand people making the headlines.
For more information about Davonte Walker as he continues to make great things happen in the world of business and entertainment, visit Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube
Media Contact
Company Name: The Dwalk Show
Contact Person: Davonte Walker
Email: Send Email
Phone: 8104937532
Country: United States
Website: https://m.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100010455880913
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Davonte Walker: The Versatile Media Personality Pushing Boundaries Across Industries
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.