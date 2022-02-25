Victorage office chairs is available on Amazon Japan

“Victorage office chairs!”

On 20th February, Victorage landed in Japan officially. To show its sincerity to the fans in Japanese market, more than 80% styles are the first time to meet everyone. Now check the Amazon website and search “Victorage gaming chair” to learn more details about it. All the chairs are available.

After months of waiting, what surprises will Victorage office chair bring to the fans in Japan?

Want hottest princess chair? No hurry, 4 kinds of chairs for girls at this time!

As the most popular series among Victorage gaming chair, the chairs designed for female were sought after by many people. Not only because their adorable and attractive appearances, but also consistent high quality. At this time, there are 4 girlish designs available in total, including purple bunny edition, mint green cat edition, pink princess edition and pure cool pink edition. Except the pink princess edition, the other 3 editions are all the first appearance in global. Don’t hesitate to buy as there is not so much inventory.

Prefer business style? Here are also 4 styles to choose.

Not only for female, but also for male; not only for gamers, but also for office workers. Victorage takes into account the various needs of users and brings different designs to meet up with their demands. These four styles are different in colors, same in configuration. The main color is black, showing a feeling of calm and noble. All of them uses microfiber fabric and PU leather, touching soft and smooth. It will be more breathable with superior material performance, also with good wear resistance, tear resistance and strong tensile force. Echo series is extremely suitable for long time sitting while its backrest and seat cushion are both wider, absorbing and relieving the pressure effectively. Considering the working time and a better sit experience, do not miss this chance to get one.

Breathable fabric edition, prepare for the coming summer.

Fabric office chair is very popular in recent years due to its excellent breathable performance. Victorage also brings fabric chairs in 2 colors at this time. They are both using delta series design and have a handsome racing structure. Will it be added into the wish list this year?

