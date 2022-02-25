StarCentral Media Group has released this month's Movers & Shakers featuring: Carl Runefelt, Charlie McCoy Oyekwe, H3rizon

Australia’s premier entertainment hub, StarCentral Media Group, has released its monthly media movements covering outstanding career moves and other industry news. This list contains prominent Entrepreneurs, Artists, Designers, Social Media Influencers, among others.

Let’s take a look at the movers and shakers that rocked their way in February 2022.

Carl Runefelt is the entrepreneur behind the cover of Global Millionaire magazine (February 2022 issue)

Founder of The Moon Group, Carl Runefelt is an entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and philanthropist. The Moon Group is a group of companies in the cryptocurrency space. Currently, his establishments are working on numerous projects to increase the adoption of crypto into the mainstream economy using blockchain technology, not just financial markets.

Find out more about Carl via this link: https://globalmillionairemag.com/2022/02/17/carl-runefelt/

Charlie McCoy Oyekwe is the entrepreneur behind the cover of StarCentral magazine (February 2022 issue)

One of the most powerful rags-to-riches stories is that of Charlie McCoy. He’s a master barber, a serial entrepreneur, a successful New York-based investor, a dedicated father, and an author, as well as a men’s grooming expert with over 20 years of barber and beauty industry experience.

Find out more about Charlie via this link: https://starcentralmagazine.com/top-post/2022/02/09/charlie-mccoy-oyekwe/

H3rizon is the group behind the cover of InLife magazine (February 2022 issue)

Characterized by their Pop/Soul/R&B-inspired style, enhanced by incredible vocal arrangements, their unique interpretation of melodies and mesmerising harmonies are leaving audiences in awe at the group’s amazing sound. Bernie, Tiara, and Gabby are determined to make their mark on the music industry, with a fresh new look to complement their already distinctive sound.

Find out more about H3rizoni via this link: https://www.inlifemagazine.com/2022/02/h3rizon/

TV1 Australia launches TV1 News

TV1 Australia is pleased to announce the launch of TV1 News! TV1 News is an independent news site, delivering entertainment news and interesting local and national stories thanks to a team of dedicated writers. TV1 News will deliver the news spanning movies, entertainment, lifestyle, fashion, business, and money on a daily basis.

Find out more about TV1 News via this link: https://tv1news.com.au/

Joanna Gunay is the beauty queen behind the cover of Mrs. Universe Magazine (February 2022 issue)

Joanna Gunay is a 33-year-old wife and proud mother of two beautiful children, a 5-year-old daughter and a 2-year-old son. She was born in the Philippines and raised here in Sydney, Australia. She graduated with a Bachelor in Oral health from the University of Sydney in 2008 and currently works as a specialist in Orthodontic practice.

Find out more about Joanna via this link: https://msentertainmentnetwork.com/2022/02/joanna-gunay/

Seeyan, Candice, Isabel & Aileyah-Fhel are the rising stars behind the cover of MS Kids Magazine (February 2022 issue)

In his first-ever pageant, Seeyan Arthemy Ricardo, who just turned 5-year-old, took home the grand title of Little Mister Glam Australia 2019 and Little Glam Charity King 2019. Isabel Fernandes, is a 14-year-old beauty queen of Portuguese origin who is passionate about inspiring young girls about beauty. Aileyah-Fhel Calimag Bigornia is four years old of Filipino descent. She is passionate about pageants and Candice Tyra Geonzon Tarrant was recently crowned Miss Earth Junior Air Australia 2021 and Miss Junior Australasia Official 2021.

Find out more about these 4 rising stars via these links: https://msentertainmentnetwork.com/2022/02/seeyan-candice-isabel-aileyah-fhel/

