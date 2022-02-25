Creative Biolabs Offers Comprehensive Microbial Identification Services to Assist in Live Biotherapeutic Products Development

Equipped with extensive experience in dealing with live biotherapeutic products and the latest cutting-edge methods and instruments, Creative Biolabs has optimized microbial identification technologies to be more accurate and convenient.

New York, USA – February 25, 2022 – The progress of molecular methods in recent decades has enabled the detection of non-cultivable microorganisms in different environments, including human and animal ecosystems, and has shifted the perception that most microorganisms are threatening, to a deep understanding of the relationship between the microbiota and its host, providing evidence regarding the therapeutic potential of selected microorganisms to prevent or treat disease. To support the development of live biotherapeutic products aiming at re-establishing the necessary balance between the microbiome and its host in several pathologies, Creative Biolabs designs robust platforms intended for extensive and routine use in microbial identification.

• Community Analysis Using High-Throughput Microarray-based Method

Based on multiple microarrays with ~1 million gene probes per chip, Creative Biolabs can detect and identify microbial community structure in a high-throughput and reproducible manner with its newly-advanced microarrays, including functional gene arrays, community genome arrays, and phylogenetic oligonucleotide arrays. Microarrays containing 16S rRNA genes developed by Creative Biolabs have been proved to be a powerful tool for high-throughput quantitative analysis of microbial abundance in complex communities with high sensitivity.

• Community Analysis Using Next-generation Sequencing

Targeted amplicon sequencing of the 16S rRNA sequencing provided by Creative Biolabs focuses on the analysis of nine hypervariable regions, which can improve sequencing coverage, simplify analysis, and reduce the total sequencing workflow costs. Creative Biolabs offers NGS-based 16S rRNA analysis services from DNA extraction, preparing genomic and 16S rDNA libraries to sequencing using the Illumina MiSeq. Based on NGS-based 16S rRNA sequencing, Creative Biolabs can identify and characterize hundreds of organisms in one assay, determine the relative abundance of microorganisms, conduct taxonomic classification and community and phylogenetic analysis with higher data quality.

• Whole Metagenomic Profiling

Equipped with the powerful sequencing technique, Creative Biolabs offers one-stop shotgun metagenomic sequencing services with high coverage and high accuracy to support comprehensive analysis of microbial community biodiversity and function. Creative Biolabs’ featured shotgun metagenomic sequencing service includes genomic DNA extraction, library preparation, sequencing with an Illumina HiSeq PE150 platform, and bioinformatic analysis.

• Metatranscriptomics Profiling

Metatranscriptomics focuses on the diversity and expression profile of active genes in microbial community. Compared with metagenomics, metatranscriptomics can study the changes of a complex microbial community from a transcriptome perspective, and can better explore the potential novel genes, differentially expressed genes, and their functions as well as the construction of metabolic pathways. Creative Biolabs has established a standardized operating laboratory to provide metatranscriptomic sequencing and analysis services including but not limited to raw data quality control, De novo assembly and reads alignment based on the reference genome, unigene clusterings analysis, unigene abundance and coverage analysis, differential expression analysis, and gene variation analysis.

https://live-biotherapeutic.biolabsantibody.com

