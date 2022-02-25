Waco Women's Designer Clothing Shop Launches Updated Online Shopping Experience

Waco, Texas-based women's designer clothing shop announces launch of upgraded website for streamlined shopping experience.

Waco, Texas – Feb 25, 2022 – With the start of the new year, long-standing Waco designer clothing store Prefontaine announces their updated website, redesigned and upgraded for a streamlined online shopping experience. Since 2004, Prefontaine has been a forerunner among designer clothing boutiques in Central Texas, offering both classic and trend-conscious options from some of the most in-demand U.S. and international designers. While the store specializes in women’s designer clothing collection, Prefontaine also carries a selection of men’s clothing, children’s clothing, handbags, accessories, fine jewelry, beauty and home products, all of which are available for purchase at their Waco location or through the new website.

The updated Prefontaine website features a complete user experience (UX) redesign with user-friendly categories for easy navigation, thorough descriptions of every product, and a more streamlined checkout experience. An upgraded algorithm impressively selects similar products and recommends accompanying items to shoppers before they check out, mimicking the offline shopping experience at the Waco shop location, where consultants assist customers in assembling coordinated, sophisticated looks.

The reconfigured user interface (UI) design features advanced image file compression management and optimization, which accelerates the load speed on each page of the site, facilitating an enhanced shopping experience on both desktop and mobile versions. Additional UI changes include an updated structure and internal linking system, making the site more searchable, better optimized for search engines, and convenient for the end user.

Elevating the Everyday at Prefontaine:

Prefontaine offers a variety of fashion-forward names in children’s, men’s, and women’s designer clothing, as well as a selection of handbags, accessories, fine jewelry, home accessories and clean beauty products. This hand-selected collection comes well edited with the needs and lifestyle of the sophisticated, worldly woman in mind, from a customer service-oriented team that values a subtle, classic style while touching on trends to create unique looks that make customers feel current, polished, and relevant.

The shop features the most sought-after designer brands from around the world, including Zimmermann, Mother Denim, Ulla Johnson, Xirena, Pedro Garcia and more. Their women’s designer clothing categories include denim, blouses, skirts, dresses, rompers, outerwear, and loungewear. While Prefontaine does offer a selection of beautiful cocktail dresses, many made of silk and adorned with special embellishments, they do not consistently carry special event or formal eveningwear. For men’s wear, the shop continues to supply designer denim and casual button-down shirts in Italian fabrics; for children, the store features dresses, pants, shirts, pajamas, and sleepwear by children’s designer darling, Pink Chicken, in sizes for infants as young as three months to youth-size 12. New styles are added throughout the year, as designers release their seasonal collections.

From Founder and CEO, Revekah Echols:

Regarding the momentous launch of the updated website experience, founder and CEO Revekah Echols said: “After 18 years serving our customers in our brick-and-mortar location, we are excited to bring our point of view of fashion and lifestyle to a bigger audience. We truly hope and believe people all around the world will engage with our edit, our designers, and our styling. We are excited to help everywhere bring luxury to the everyday.”

About Revekah Echols:

Known for her sharp edit and great taste, Revekah has established herself as a premier stylist and tastemaker in Waco. An advocate for bringing modern fashion to the heart of Texas, she has spent nearly two decades as an innovator and important business leader in the community. A wife and mother of two, she aims to keep her finger on the pulse of popular styles for women, men, and children, balancing trend-consciousness with understated, timeless elegance. Revekah trains her team to cater to the individual needs of each customer, in order to help each person achieve their ideal silhouette.

Meeting the Women’s Designer Clothing Needs of Waco Residents & Beyond:

Prefontaine is conveniently located at the corner of Lake Air Drive and North Valley Mills Drive, in the heart of central Waco. They are open to serve customers face to face Monday through Saturday.

To maximize the convenience and ease of shopping for online customers, Prefontaine continues to offer flat-rate shipping within the U.S., and free shipping for orders over $200. Customers also enjoy free delivery within Waco, Texas, and free in-store pick-up. Full refunds are available for online returns made within 7 days of receipt. For customers who cannot return the item to the shop, Prefontaine accepts returns via all trackable carriers. With the new website design, Prefontaine customers are able to initiate an item return online.

About Prefontaine:

Prefontaine is a Waco, Texas-based women’s designer clothing store, serving customers in Central Texas and around the world who are looking for sought-after designer names. The shop offers an easy online shopping experience, flat-rate or free delivery options, and a limited return policy. Founded by Revekah Echols, in 2004, Prefontaine aims to help every customer bring luxury to their everyday attire. Conveniently located near the intersection of Valley Mills Drive and Lake Air Drive.

Additional information can be found by visiting https://prefontaineshop.com/ or by calling at (254) 741-9794.

