Yeeple Breathing Baby Shield To Launch On Kickstarter

The launch of the Yeeple Breathing Baby Shield is particularly timely in an era where it has become more imperative to protect children against different external elements. Described as “the pandemic must-have,” the Yeeple Breathing Baby Shield will be officially launched on Kickstarter in March, helping parents in different parts of the world to protect their little ones, with features that stand it from other similar products.
The Covid-19 pandemic exposed the vulnerability of humans to different external factors. Consequently, several products have been developed to protect people from threats. Unfortunately, there are not enough solutions to ensure that children are effectively protected without causing them any discomfort. However, Yeeple Breathing Baby Shield seeks to change this narrative with the upcoming launch on Kickstarter.
Yeeple Baby Shield is particularly unique as unlike the PVC Shield Hat, it is applied on a carrier/stroller and not on a baby, ensuring their comfortability. The product is designed to protect babies against germs, dust, allergens, direct sunlight, and other threats, with its 4-layered microfilter helping to create an electrostatic barrier that captures the microscopic particles that common mask fabrics like cotton and polyester cannot effectively block. Other reasons that make the Yeeple Baby Shield alluring include its antibacterial filter cover, UV light protection, easy maintenance, and installation. The Yeeple Shield comes in two options, one for strollers and one for carriers. Considering that they are compatible with most brands out there, users will not need to worry about dimension differences.
The lightweight baby shield is made with the best quality, safety-proven materials and can be used for babies under 3 years of age, including newborns, with the see-through filter enabling a baby to observe the outside world and stimulate brain development.
Yeeple Baby Shield enables safe outings even during the pandemic and will make a unique baby shower gift.
Yeeple Breathing Baby Shield will be officially launched on Kickstarter for interested parents and other categories of buyers worldwide, with several perks for backers of the campaign.
For more information, visit the Yeeple website – https://yeepleshield.com/.
