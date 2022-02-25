The Fight Against PTSD In Ex Military: Path 24 Productions Launches A Kickstarter Campaign

Path 24 Productions LLC is excited to announce the launch of its Kickstarter campaign designed to gain the support of the general public for the production of its veteran film, ‘Until The Fight Is Over.’ The movie gives an account of a retired soldier caught in-between reality and the memories of a darker past in his fight against Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Written, produced, and directed by Radostin Radev, the movie was created to raise awareness of a superior enemy (PTSD) in the ex-military. The project has come a long way as the necessary requirements have been met. The requirements include writing the script and sorting the cast and crew. Extremely passionate about the project, the production crew has organized a team of zestful professionals to start the project.
Due to film in May, the project has covered 76% of the pre-production phase. Currently, the production team is in the rehearsal phase, putting all the actions in place to produce a blockbuster movie. Interestingly, backers of this project are entitled to amazing rewards, including Credit Inclusion (2 associate producer credits and 1 executive producer credit), Q and A, Screening tickets, BTS videos and pictures, Soundtrack, Script readings, Social media shout-outs, Movie Poster, Copy of the screenplay, and Copy of the film. Ranging from £10 – over £800, backers can contribute to the success of the project and earn rewards according to the amount deposited. Funding this project will help the production team source high-end equipment within other departments to increase production value, get professional editors to produce the best film, and stream the movie on various distribution platforms.
‘Until The Fight Is Over’ is an independent film created with the aim of revealing a superior beast (PTSD) that plagues soldiers aside war. It shows how people with PTSD eventually become homeless and how soldiers process the death of a comrade. The production crew consists of professionals, including Radostin Radev, a professionally trained actor and producer that has worked with Oscar-winning D.O.P Ali Farahani on the film ‘The Franchise Club.’ Also on the team is Rhys Lanahan, a professional Actor, Director, Producer, and Facilitator who has performed on numerous London stages such as National Theatre’s Oliver & Dorfman Theatres, Orange Tree, and more. Radostin is the writer, producer, director and Lead actor of the film, while Rhys is the co-director, D.O.P and co-producer. In addition, the crew consists of other experts who are at the top of their career, including Nikolay Toshev who won the World Peace Advocacy Award from Festival de Cannes. He is the 2nd Composer of the movie.
“Post-production is equally important to us as the production and pre-production phases. Beyond artistic challenges, we personally take on a high level of financial risks. The minimum goal raised from this project is only going to what is specifically needed, such as production costs. As part of our marketing strategy, we intend to stream this film on multiple distribution platforms to allow viewers from across the world to have access to the movie. Example: Netflix, Amazon Prime, and YouTube platforms along with both public and private screenings. Marketing takes up to 25% to 50% of a film budget. This will best help to promote the movie to millions of viewers worldwide,” said the company’s spokesperson.
Video link: https://youtu.be/61kiadelSL8
For more information, visit http://kck.st/3sUwLlM.
