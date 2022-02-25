Meta Pups Club – Grab ticket to the most Exclusive NFT party in the Metaverse

Meta Pups Club (MPC) is a limited NFT collection created by a team of artists, entrepreneurs, and developers based in New York and Paris. The team has been at the forefront of art, technology, and fashion for many years and is influenced by a passion for expanding the Metaverse with awesome artwork and utility. Their exclusive collection of 5,555 NFTs will drop on March 14th, 2022 with a 0.1 ETH mint price.
Each of the MPC NFTs is categorized by levels and rarity stored on the Ethereum Blockchain as ERC-721 tokens. Each token provides access to the MetaPark, an exclusive region of the Metaverse allowing holders to feed, walk, and train their pups. As the pups gain levels, they have chances to win rewards via the MPC Dapp.
Meta Pups Club has a fascinating Utility and Roadmap
MPC holders that purchase at mint will have the opportunity to win a new Tesla Model 3, a $100,000 cash prize, free MPC clothing merchandise, access to VIP tickets to concerts, movies, fashion shows, and much more.
Holders will be able to stake their MetaPups to earn additional benefits and weekly prizes.
Meta Pups Club will donate a percentage of all proceeds to dog and puppy shelters in New York, Florida, and California. Holders get to vote to decide the shelter each week.
They will be collaborating with select influencers and celebrities to grow the project exponentially and partnering with a luxury fashion house in Paris to produce their clothing merchandise.
Save the date and get a chance to become an exclusive MetaPup holder. Learn more about Meta Pups Club by visiting their website www.metapupsclub.io and join their Discord to see if you can win a whitelist spot before they launch.
Company Details
Name: Media Pups Club
Location: New York
Discord: https://discord.gg/HrpYbRscvV
Twitter: https://twitter.com/metapupsclub
Instagram: https://instagram.com/metapupsclub
Website: https://metapupsclub.io
Email: admin@metapupsclub.io
Media Contact
Company Name: Media Pups Club
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: https://metapupsclub.io
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Meta Pups Club – Grab ticket to the most Exclusive NFT party in the Metaverse
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
