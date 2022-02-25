Venture Capitalist Faisal Alhamer Announces Plans to Establish MECC Ventures, Intends to Invest $1 Billion in UAE-Based Businesses and Startups

Faisal Alhamer has been a key player in the UAE financial sector, and he is ready to do more for the Arab region

Over the past years, many countries in the Middle East have turned to entrepreneurship development and startups to push their economies forward. The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have shown a greater zeal for budding entrepreneurs than other Middle East countries. However, more needs to be done regarding support and funding for entrepreneurs and startups.

Faisal Alhamer is one of the few venture capitalists in the region actively searching for startups to invest in and fund. Faisal is passionate about transformation through technology and innovation, specializing in raising capital for tech entrepreneurs and other prospects. He is also a business advisor, startup mentor, and angel investor who enjoys pitching his ideas and thoughts to ensure that more startups can take off successfully​. Today, Faisal has founded and invested in over 150 startups in the United Arab Emirates, and he is looking to support more startups.

On this note, Faisal Alhamer is pleased to announce the establishment of his new fund, MECC Ventures. The launch of MECC Ventures is geared towards providing companies, entrepreneurs, and startups with the much-needed funding and support to thrive in the United Arab Emirates. According to Faisal, MECC Ventures will facilitate the investment of $1 billion to companies that meet the company’s standards for funding.

Businesses and startups that may qualify for the MECC Ventures billion-dollar funding include but are not limited to those involved in real estate, hospitality, finance, automotive, technology, and human resources niches. As the UAE startup scene enjoys maturity, Faisal is looking to provide support to ensure it flourishes to compete on a global stage.

About Faisal Alhamer

Faisal is an entrepreneurial executive with over a decade’s experience in successfully managing business ventures locally and globally. His exceptional leadership qualities and understanding of critical thinking have ensured lucrative investments in various sectors, including Real Estate, Hospitality, Finance, Automotive, Technology, and Human Resources.

Appointed initially as the Director of Investigations at Dubai Airports in 2007, he was handpicked to serve as the new Director of Passenger Inspections. Under his stewardship, key initiatives have been developed and implemented, ensuring the smooth flow of travelers and cargo — consolidating the Emirate’s status as the premier global transit hub.

Now, as the CEO of ABA Group, Faisal is responsible for overseeing the conceptualization and implementation of practices that drive employment opportunities and entrepreneurial activities across the varied business interests of the Group. When he’s not in the boardroom, he can be found on the greens, enjoying a round of golf or a friendly football match. His passion, however, is his love affair with luxury automobiles, enjoying nothing more than repairing and test-driving sports cars.

