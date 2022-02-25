Mindfulness-based mental health support programme launches on Kickstarter.

Working With The Mind has come up with innovatively designed mindful mental health support programs that are customized as per the specific needs of each client.

London-based mental health support organization, Working With The Mind, just launched its innovative Mindful Support Programmes on Kickstarter that are tested and proven to help. The mindful mental health support programs are also carefully designed to be economical to ensure the needed help is accessible for people from all walks of life.

“There is no dearth of mental health programmes around, but the regular ones often pose two problems. One, these programs are usually expensive and hence cannot be accessed by all. The other one is, they lack a crucial aspect needed for mental aid- mindfulness- and the lack of it reduces the efficiency quotient of the programs to a great extent. This is where our WWTM mindfulness-based mental health support programs come to help”, stated Mat Ward from WWTM.

“What separates us from the regular mental health help programmes is that our programmes are intelligently developed with a focus on ‘mindfulness’ to ensure a more efficient approach. Besides, our non-profit approach also assures easily affordable access to professionally guided mental health support.”

The WWTM mindful support programmes suite comprises of –

Mindfulness ebook – An internationally accessible ebook guide on how to effectively deal with different challenges in life and overcome them successfully.

All the support programs, therapy, and counselling programmes offered by WWTM are U.K. accredited and developed by U.K. accredited professionals only.

“One of the major factors that keep our mindful mental health support programmes ahead of the curve is that we are always flexible to adapt with the client. We do understand that each of our clients comes with specific problems and hence we always follow a customized approach for each client. As of now, we are looking forward to taking our unique mindful mental health support programs to the masses and hence this Kickstarter campaign. Your generous support will enable us to ensure our tested and proven mental health support programmes are easily accessible and affordable for all.”

Backers will be rewarded with special Kickstarter discounts on the course bundle, customized retreat workshop package, and more.

To show your support for the campaign, please visit their Kickstarter here: LINK

