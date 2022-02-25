Best Places To Work – Axiom Payment Systems

If you are a smart, motivated, and self-driven person seeking to be a part of a successful sales team and if you love exploring new restaurants and meeting new people, well, you are an ideal fit for the Axiom sales team.

We, at Axiom Payment Systems, are always on the lookout for smart, passionate, and committed independent sales agents with a go-getter attitude to be a part of our electronic payment sales team. We are scouting for ardent and dedicated associates who can grow along with us. Along with taking the company to the next level, we also want to ensure that our team members too, scale new heights in their careers.

Why Axiom?

Axiom Payment Systems is a credit card processing company for restaurants. Helping restaurant owners is our passion but that passion starts with our people and how they are trained from the start. When you join Axiom Payment Systems, you are not a mere associate, you become a key member of our company and are under our genuine care and guidance. And that means that we take the responsibility of shaping you up as a sharp salesperson through our intensive training systems along with imparting you a thorough knowledge of our services.

We do not expect you to be equipped with the finest sales skills when you join but all we ask for is a commitment to learn. We understand that each of us has our strengths and weaknesses; but working as a team, we would surely help you overcome any shortcomings with targeted training.

We have great products that are easy to understand. So, do not fret over that. Our training program doesn’t just give a complete overview of our services but also more focused on helping you achieve your goals as an associate.

Learn more about careers at Axiom Payment Systems

How do our modules work?

When you are selected as an associate, we begin with online training. And during this time, you not only get a complete overview of all our products & Services but also get a chance to hone your sales skill.

Our online training modules focus on prospecting, sales-writing, presenting, and closing a deal in detail with an opportunity to do role-playing at the end of each module. You are also trained on how to tackle stubborn customers and difficult situations with examples. To make sure that you get a clear grasp of all concepts, each of the online training modules ends with a quiz.

Once you clear the final quiz, then we give in-person training wherein you would be able to implement the tips and techniques that you mastered in the online training module.

Then it’s showtime! After this level, you will then be assigned to a marketing assistant who sets up qualified appointments with prospective customers. However, at this stage too, we do not completely leave you out in the lurch but support you by doing the prospecting work for you while giving you time to focus completely on the sales aspect with restaurant owners.

We also assign a team leader for each sales representative who keeps a tab on your work and assists you with any issues that you may face on the job.

What to expect?

When you join the sales team of Axiom Payment Systems, you can expect high growth opportunities, a great learning experience and a happy work atmosphere. If you are looking for a great place to work which is not just committed to the growth of the company but also to that of its team, we are the BEST choice.

With restaurants hungry for a comfortable and easy-to-use payment processing systems, we have a huge market to cater to.

Written and distributed by Lifestyle Network, a Lifestyle Network Productions, Inc. Company.

Media Contact

Company Name: Lifestyle Network

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Phone: 7869017397

City: Miami Beach

State: Florida

Country: United States

Website: https://www.thelifestylenetwork.tv/paradisetiki

