Lifeasible Released a Sub-brand Agricultural Molecular Breeding to Support Research Needs

New York, USA – February 25, 2022 – Lifeasible, a biological high-tech company focused on agricultural sciences, integrating R&D, production and application, recently applied its expertise in the related work of agricultural molecular breeding and established a specific sub-brand for the certain field.
The purpose of crop molecular design and breeding is to integrate various techniques before field trials by breeding specialists. Simulate, screen, and optimize the various factors in the breeding program, establish the target genotype, propose the best parental selection and offspring selection strategy, and improve the predictability of the breeding process.
The newly established sub-brand Lifeasible Agricultural Molecular Breeding mainly provides the following services:
Genetic Marker Assisted Breeding
Plant karyotype analysis service, plant lysozyme activity analysis service, plant STR / SSR analysis service, plant SNP analysis service, etc.
Sequencing-based Plant Breeding
Plant DNA-level sequencing services, plant RNA-level sequencing service, plant single cell level sequencing service, etc.
Plant Molecular Biology Research
Research on DNA level of plant, plant genetic engineering, research on protein level of plant, plant epigenetic modification testing service
Other Services
Plant CNV analysis service, plant mutation detection service, plant strain / cell level service, seed testing service
The company also provides diversified molecular breeding solutions for different breeding purposes of a variety of plants including: rice, wheat, barley, corn, millet, cotton, potato, sweet potato, peanuts, sorghum, rape, alfalfa, pea, soybean, sunflower, tomato, flax, tobacco, vegetable, and medical plant.
Advantages of the Company:
• Master the cutting-edge core technology
• Extensive experience
• Strong strength in continuous research and development
• Perfect production and sales system
• Reliable data and cost-effective
“We provide a one-stop comprehensive service platform, and continuously improve our service quality to meet your needs. We hope that we can provide you with more convenient and professional services through our unremitting efforts, pave the way for your success, and strive to build ourselves into an outstanding enterprise in the field of agricultural molecular breeding.” Commented Isla, one of the representative speakers from Lifeasible.
Please visit https://breeding.lifeasible.com to get more detailed information about Lifeasible Agricultural Molecular Breeding.
Media Contact
Company Name: Lifeasible
Contact Person: Isla
Email: Send Email
Phone: 1-516-855-7709
Country: United States
Website: https://breeding.lifeasible.com
