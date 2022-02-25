Creative Biostructure Unveils Novel Encapsulated Liposome Products

New York, USA – February 25, 2022 – Scientists involved in liposome preparation research now have access to Creative Biostructure’s comprehensive and quality liposome products including encapsulated liposome products which are designed to greatly improve the productivity and reliability of customers’ R&D.

Nowadays, liposomes have become very popular in the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries in carrying a large number of molecules. In addition, the use of liposome encapsulation for the development of delivery systems has been extensively studied in the food and agricultural industries. New delivery systems can capture labile compounds (such as antimicrobials, antioxidants, spices, and bioactive elements) and protect their function.

Currently, due to serious side effects and toxicity, a considerable number of drugs on the market can only be used in the most critical situations. Many of these drugs have excellent antibacterial effects, however, poor kinetic and pharmacodynamic properties limit their use. Drug encapsulation using liposomes or lipid-based drug delivery systems can ameliorate the above problems to some extent. Therefore, these drugs can be used normally with improved kinetic and pharmacodynamic properties.

Thanks to its expert team of scientists with abundant experience and cutting-edge facilities, Creative Biostructure starts to provide the best quality products involved in liposome preparation. The catalog contains the polycarbonate membranes, common lipids, small-scale extruders as well as proteins in liposomes or micelles.

At present, nearly 35 kinds of encapsulated liposome products are available at Creative Biostructure, including BAK1 Liposome, BDKRB2 Liposome, BR Liposome, CCR1 Liposome, CCR2 Liposome, CXCR4 Liposome, CYBA Liposome, E1 Liposome, F3 Liposome, GLP1R Liposome, etc.

“Backed by our previous experience on liposome manufacturing and the available products, we can support many applications and speculations in your research including diagnostic and therapeutic applications, basic studies of cell interactions, recognition process, and delivery of new biotechnology products.” Commented Joanna, the chief marketing staff at Creative Biostructure.

To know more about the Creative Biostructure Encapsulated Liposome products, please visit https://www.creative-biostructure.com/encapsulated-liposomes.htm.

