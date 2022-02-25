Matexcel Provides Raw Material Products for Bone Implants Study

New York, USA – February 25, 2022 – Matexcel, a leading service provider in material science, with the commitment to supplying better material products for customers worldwide from both academia and industry, now provides quality raw material products for bone implant study.
Hydroxyapatite
Hydroxyapatite (HAp) is a calcium phosphate that is morphologically and compositionally similar to human hard tissue. In particular, it has a stoichiometric Ca/P ratio of hexagonal structures 2, 3, and 1.67, as in bone apatite. HAp is commercially available for bone repair, replacement, and enhancement, and as a scaffold in tissue engineering for bone regeneration. The rationale for developing it into a bone substitute material is that its composition is similar to that of bone mineral. HA is also used as an abrasive to roughen the surface of metallic implants and as a raw material for depositing bioactive coatings on orthopedic and dental implants. These materials can also be used as transfection agents, drug carriers, and devices.
Calcium Silicate
Calcium silicate powders, ceramics, or porous materials are excellent, with significant biological activity and an in vivo induced deposition type bone hydroxyapatite (HAp) layer. Formation of the HAp layer promotes osteoconduction and regeneration of the bone material, as well as enhances chemical bonding in soft/hard tissue. Calcium is a novel bioactive bone repair material with great potential and promise.
ß-tricalcium Phosphate
In recent decades, ß-TCP composites have been used in the orthopedic field, which makes full use of the excellent properties of other bone repair materials such as biodegradability, osteoinductivity, osteoinductivity and osteoconductivity. These materials compensate for the lack of a single ß-TCP, conferring more biological and physical properties to ß-TCP.
Supported by years’ experience, Matexcel now provides products for bone implants study including: Calcium Silicate Powder, beta-Tricalcium phosphate (TCP) Powder, and Hydroxyapatite (HAp) (Spherical) Powder, Calcined.
For more information about the detailed information of those products, please visit https://www.matexcel.com/resource/raw-materials-for-bone-implants.
Media Contact
Company Name: Matexcel
Contact Person: Johnson
Email: Send Email
Phone: 1-516-855-7709
Country: United States
Website: https://www.matexcel.com
