Profacgen Enlarged Its Portfolio of Protein Expression Systems

New York, USA – February 25, 2022 – Profacgen, a leading biotechnology company that has been providing comprehensive and up-to-date CRO services for several years, recently enlarged its portfolio of protein expression systems, and with over 15 kinds of systems, customers can choose the appropriate one for their research.

Recombinant protein expression is a technique for producing target proteins using recombinant DNA technology. It is now commonly used for biological research and drug production of recombinant protein therapeutics. Recombinant DNA, usually the cDNA sequence of the protein of interest, is designed to express the protein of interest under the control of a well-characterized promoter and within selected host cells to achieve high levels of protein expression.

The selection of an appropriate protein expression system is the key to the successful expression of recombinant proteins. Several factors need to be considered, including target protein properties, intended application, protein yield, and cost. In addition, many protein expression projects present challenges, especially large proteins, membrane proteins, nuclear proteins, and proteins with a large number of post-translational modifications.

Thanks to its exemplary team of experienced researchers, professional scientists, advanced equipment, proprietary technology platforms, optimized processes and compliant facilities, Profacgen serves a comprehensive portfolio of expression systems, including corynebacterium glutamicum expression systems, animal-free expression, bacteria expression, cell-free protein expression, fusion protein expression, mammalian cell expression, membrane protein expression, and purification, protein co-expression, trimeric protein production service, yeast expression, enveloped VLPs technology for membrane protein production, baculovirus-mammalian cell protein expression system, etc.

Over the years, Profacgen has established business with many companies and research institutes around the world, and it offers its clients highly efficient and high-quality recombinant protein production, process development, and scale-up production for downstream applications.

“We are capable of satisfying diverse requirements with our abundant expression in the protein expression field,” said Ellen, the chief marketing staff at Profacgen. “Our service can be tailored to your specific requirements.”

To know more detailed information about the one-stop protein expression service offered by Profacgen, please visit https://www.profacgen.com/protein-expression.htm.

