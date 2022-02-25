New Program Shakes Things Up for Bridal Showers

Jennifer Sobel, creator of The Shimmy Shower

The Shimmy Shower Brings the Joy of Belly Dancing to Wedding Celebrations

February 25, 2022 – Summer is coming and so are weddings, a LOT of weddings. According to The Wedding Report, 2.5 million couples will say “I do” this year, the highest number of nuptials since 1984. And all those weddings mean millions of bridal showers, that time-honoured tradition of feting the bride with an afternoon of games, gifts, a hat filled with bows…and watching the clock. Enter The Shimmy Shower, an exciting new spin that celebrates the feminine with the ancient ritual of belly dancing: https://www.femininefireofficial.com/shimmyshower

Created by professional belly dancer and instructor, Jennifer Sobel, The Shimmy Shower offers attendees the opportunity to engage in a multisensory experience that is appropriate for all ages, skills and physical abilities, and is a welcome addition to even the most elegant of bridal soirees. Sobel starts things off with a short performance to set the stage before teaching a simple dance routine in under 15 minutes, segueing into a veil dance party where everyone can shake things up in a fun and spontaneous way. For party planners who want to make it a thematic experience, Sobel includes suggestions for decor, food and drink recipes to bring a taste of the Middle East to the West.

“A Shimmy Shower creates a sacred rite of passage that bathes a woman in her feminine energy and power,” says creator Jennifer Sobel. “It’s rare to have sacred rituals in our modern age and a Shimmy Shower is a truly meaningful event that women of all ages can joyfully participate in.”

She continues, “When women belly dance together they feel a deep sense of community and bonding and they remember an essential part of who they are that they might have forgotten.”

The Shimmy Shower can be fully-customized to fit any bridal shower setting and every guest is guaranteed to feel empowered in the ancient tradition of feminine wisdom being shared in the celebration of a major transition in a woman’s life, marriage.

Jennifer Sobel is a professional belly dancer, instructor and the creator of The Belly Dance Solution, the first virtual course focused on helping women alleviate incontinence by strengthening their pelvic floor via belly dance as well as Feminine Fire and The Shimmy Shower. Over 13,000 women around the world have learned the joys of belly dance from Jennifer’s online courses. She holds her personal trainer certification from NASM (National Association of Sports Medicine) and a Masters Degree in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) from Yo San University in Los Angeles. Jennifer’s experience as an acupuncturist and sports trainer underpin her belly dance work with a professional understanding of how the body and movement function best together.

