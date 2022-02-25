Bode and Morgan Miller Join CappyBug, LLC and the Romp & Roost® Team

St. Augustine, Fla. – February 25, 2022 – The CappyBug Company, parent company of the Romp & Roost® line of innovative baby gear, announced that they are thrilled to have Bode and Morgan Miller officially join their team.
The addition of Bode and Morgan to the Romp & Roost® team of partners, which includes Kevin Harrington, an original “Shark” on ABC’s Shark Tank, is a “dream team of family and business expertise” according to Founder and CEO Ashley Whitman.
The Romp & Roost® product line was created by Ashley’s vision to offer safe, luxurious products with the highest quality innovation and design at a reasonable price point. This allows so many more families to have access to high end baby gear. Ashley adds, “What makes me the most excited about the addition of Bode and Morgan to the team is utilizing their extensive knowledge as well as their loyal audience to gain insight on what everyday families are looking for in baby gear. Then we can bring those features to life in real time for our customers.” Ashley has a degree in business management and has two daughters with her husband, Kyle.
Bode, a former Olympic skier, and Morgan, a former professional volleyball player, just welcomed their sixth child together in November. Morgan shared, “We are so excited to be partnering with Ashley and Romp & Roost®. This allows us to use our years of knowledge to help create the very best products for families at an affordable price.”
In 2017, Romp & Roost® revolutionized the play yard industry with a product twice the size of a traditional play yard to offer a solution for little ones outgrowing a traditional playpen. It also offered a patented divider, which quickly became the talk of twin moms and dads everywhere! Add in waterproof sheets and a travel bag on wheels, and how could parents not be in love? It was created by a parent for parents!
But they did not stop there. In 2021, Romp & Roost® kept the innovation going and launched the new Romp & Roost® LUXE Fully Integrated Travel System. This system features the Nest™ Play Yard, the Hatch™ 3-1 Bassinet, and the Flight™ Stroller. The Nest™ Play Yard has patented air spring technology making it the easiest open and close playpen available for purchase. The Hatch™ 3-1 Bassinet function has never been seen before in the marketplace. Two bassinets fit into the Nest™ Play Yard, it converts to a stationary lounger on a stand, and fits into the Flight™ Stroller as the regular bassinet and as a stroller seat in two positions. All the products are safety certified, tout luxurious fabrics, BPA free parts, and all the high end features you would find in the most expensive brands. They are also working on a brand-new collection making its debut in 2023. Stay tuned!
Romp & Roost® products cater to every segment in the baby market, offering solutions to families of singles, twins, and the special needs community with safe, innovative products that truly grow with your family. Their charity of choice is Horse Play Therapy where they sponsor a child in his/her monthly hippotherapy sessions. Hippotherapy is a physical, occupational, and speech/language therapy that uses equine movement as a treatment strategy.
For more information, please visit www.rompandroost.com
Media Contact
Company Name: CappyBug, LLC
Contact Person: Ashley Whitman
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: www.rompandroost.com
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Bode and Morgan Miller Join CappyBug, LLC and the Romp & Roost® Team
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.