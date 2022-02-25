Bode and Morgan Miller Join CappyBug, LLC and the Romp & Roost® Team

St. Augustine, Fla. – February 25, 2022 – The CappyBug Company, parent company of the Romp & Roost® line of innovative baby gear, announced that they are thrilled to have Bode and Morgan Miller officially join their team.

The addition of Bode and Morgan to the Romp & Roost® team of partners, which includes Kevin Harrington, an original “Shark” on ABC’s Shark Tank, is a “dream team of family and business expertise” according to Founder and CEO Ashley Whitman.

The Romp & Roost® product line was created by Ashley’s vision to offer safe, luxurious products with the highest quality innovation and design at a reasonable price point. This allows so many more families to have access to high end baby gear. Ashley adds, “What makes me the most excited about the addition of Bode and Morgan to the team is utilizing their extensive knowledge as well as their loyal audience to gain insight on what everyday families are looking for in baby gear. Then we can bring those features to life in real time for our customers.” Ashley has a degree in business management and has two daughters with her husband, Kyle.

Bode, a former Olympic skier, and Morgan, a former professional volleyball player, just welcomed their sixth child together in November. Morgan shared, “We are so excited to be partnering with Ashley and Romp & Roost®. This allows us to use our years of knowledge to help create the very best products for families at an affordable price.”

In 2017, Romp & Roost® revolutionized the play yard industry with a product twice the size of a traditional play yard to offer a solution for little ones outgrowing a traditional playpen. It also offered a patented divider, which quickly became the talk of twin moms and dads everywhere! Add in waterproof sheets and a travel bag on wheels, and how could parents not be in love? It was created by a parent for parents!

But they did not stop there. In 2021, Romp & Roost® kept the innovation going and launched the new Romp & Roost® LUXE Fully Integrated Travel System. This system features the Nest™ Play Yard, the Hatch™ 3-1 Bassinet, and the Flight™ Stroller. The Nest™ Play Yard has patented air spring technology making it the easiest open and close playpen available for purchase. The Hatch™ 3-1 Bassinet function has never been seen before in the marketplace. Two bassinets fit into the Nest™ Play Yard, it converts to a stationary lounger on a stand, and fits into the Flight™ Stroller as the regular bassinet and as a stroller seat in two positions. All the products are safety certified, tout luxurious fabrics, BPA free parts, and all the high end features you would find in the most expensive brands. They are also working on a brand-new collection making its debut in 2023. Stay tuned!

Romp & Roost® products cater to every segment in the baby market, offering solutions to families of singles, twins, and the special needs community with safe, innovative products that truly grow with your family. Their charity of choice is Horse Play Therapy where they sponsor a child in his/her monthly hippotherapy sessions. Hippotherapy is a physical, occupational, and speech/language therapy that uses equine movement as a treatment strategy.

