Md. Jasim Uddin Is So Much More Than A Successful Young Musician From Bangladesh – This Entrepreneur, Web Developer and Full-Stack Programmer Is On A Mission To Broaden His Talents Even Further

Mymensingh, Bangladesh – February 25, 2022 – Md. Jasim Uddin has proven himself to be a multi-talented young man. At 21 years of age, he has accomplished more than people twice his age. He was so motivated that while pursuing an advanced education he set aside time for creating blockbuster musical tracks as a Rock Guitarist, and his entrepreneurial endeavors.
Md Jasim Uddin was a student at Gov Shahid Smriti Collage. He new from at an early age that he was different from his peers. At only 15 years of age, he started working in music. Since childhood, he was exposed to a variety of music through his family and friends.
While he has many credentials as an Entrepreneur, Singer, Rock Guitarist, Writer and Lyricist. He is very proud of his musical accomplishments. He feels more comfortable in his career as a music composer. His compositions “Aao Na” and “Sanam” received special praise from the audiences in many countries, including Bangladesh.
Md Jasim Uddin became a renowned name in the social media world. Becoming one of the top influencers and taking advantage of his vast experience and grasp of generating maximum revenue marketing through social media means was astonishing.
He is also a full stack web programmer and Developer, and he worked also in the various marketplace as a senior developer. Md Jasim Uddin also has his hands in the Bollywood industry as he carries various campaigns for movies and commercials on social media.
This highly driven young man has an uncanny ability to see trends far before they start spreading. It has enabled him to provide success to a number of brands he had collaborated with. His highly popular eCommerce venture, Ajkeii.com, is an E-commerce Store with the main focus of creating his own Brand and to provide the best quality daily needs products for their customers in the most hassle-free way.
For complete information, visit: https://itsjasim.me/
Media Contact
Company Name: Md Jasim Uddin
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
Phone: +8801922737772
City: Mymensingh
Country: Bangladesh
Website: itsjasim.me/
