Fluoro Surfactants Have High Performance in Extensive Fields of Applications

New York, USA – February 25, 2022 – Earlier this month, Alfa Chemistry announces the launch of a wide array of fluoro surfactants, another product line added to its rich portfolio of various surfactant offerings, which encompasses: amphoteric surfactants, anionic surfactants, cationic surfactants, non-ionic surfactants, natural surfactants and more.
Composed of polar hydrophilic head and highly hydrophobic fluorocarbon tail, fluorosurfactants have outstanding physico-chemical properties determined by the very special properties of fluorine. They are viewed as the most effective compounds to lower the surface tension of aqueous solutions. Moreover, as many new products with improved properties and biocompatibility have appeared during the last decade, the importance of fluorosurfactants is further confirmed.
Owing to their high-performance wetting and spreading properties, fluorosurfactants have found applications in extensive fields, such as paints and coatings, cleaners and waxes, adhesives, sealants, and caulks, and films.
“Ever since the emergence of fluorinated surfactants that are commercially available in the 1950s, more efforts have been made for the synthesis of such compounds. After so many years, fluorosurfactants have now become the most effective compounds to lower the surface tension of aqueous solutions. In most cases, they are designed to deliver high performance for surface wetting, leveling, gloss development, surface modification, and use in extreme environments,” says one of the senior scientists from Alfa Chemistry.
At Alfa Chemistry, dozens of high-performance fluoro surfactants are now obtainable, either to be used in relevant research or to support manufacturing projects.
Below are just some of them:
Perfluorooctylethyl triethoxysilane (cas 101947-16-4), ethyl perfluoroisobutyl ether (cas 163702-06-5), 3-(((heptadecafluorooctyl)sulfonyl)amino)-n,n,n-trimethyl-1-propanaminium iodide (cas 1652-63-7), potassium perfluorooctanoate (cas 2395-00-8), fluridil (cas 260980-89-0), perfluorocyclohexylmethanol (cas 28788-68-3), perfluorooctanoic acid (cas 335-67-1), sodium perfluorooctanoate (cas 335-95-5), trifluoroethyl methacrylate (cas 352-87-4), ammonium perfluorooctanoate (cas 3825-26-1), trifluoropropyl cyclotetrasiloxane (cas 429-67-4), perfluorooctyl triethoxysilane (cas 51851-37-7), perfluorooctylethyl trimethoxysilane (cas 83048-65-1), and more.
Meanwhile, Alfa Chemistry also supplies other types of special surfactants such as natural surfactants, polymer surfactants and silicone surfactants. Please visit https://surfactant.alfa-chemistry.com/products/special-surfactants.html to learn more.
About Alfa Chemistry
Realizing the importance and indispensable role played by surfactants in the manufacturing of our daily products such as detergents and textile, Alfa Chemistry now provides a full range of affordable, high-quality and reproducible surfactants for scientists who are involved with surfactant research or for industry manufacturers who need a reliable source of surfactants. Via years of endeavors, Alfa Chemistry has expanded its brand reputation among customers worldwide, including cosmetics, personal care products as well as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.
