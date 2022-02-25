CD ComputaBio Announced the Launch of Its Computational Metabolomics Solutions

New York, USA – February 25, 2022 – CD ComputaBio, a reliable computational biology service provider located in New York, is always hammering away at research and trials to provide customers with access to the latest software, technologies, and expertise at a competitive price and fast turnaround time. CD ComputaBio launched computational metabolomics solutions to boost your disease research. Scientists can now benefit from improved software capabilities to increase productivity and usability. The latest computational metabolomics solutions make laboratory workflows in many areas more powerful and flexible, providing users with an intelligent data acquisition and increased confidence in results.
As an emerging discipline, metabolomics analyzes all low molecular weight metabolites (organic and inorganic metabolites with a relative molecular weight
“Metabolomics is primarily concerned with tracking and identifying chemicals, but it still has many of the same computational demands as genomics, proteomics, and transcriptomics. Metabolomics requires searchable databases and software to process data from various high-throughput instruments such as NMR or mass spectrometers. Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) have been used to manage the data. Advanced software tools can predict or find information about metabolite properties,” commented a senior scientist at CD ComputaBio.
“Our commitment to continuous investment in R&D has led to the breakthrough technologies and services we introduce today. Unprecedented improvements in speed and accuracy will revolutionize the way our customers do their work to advance life science research,” he added.
Mass spectrometry (MS)-based metabolomics is the popular platform for metabolome analyses. Computational techniques for the processing of MS raw data, for example, feature detection, peak alignment, and the exclusion of false-positive peaks have been established. Various tools have been developed to automate the process of peak detection, noise removal, intensity estimation, and feature alignment. Software tools developed by CD ComputaBio will aid researchers, pharmaceutical and medical experts in the interpretation of metabolite data, as well as in the prediction of the physiological or metabolic consequences of drugs or genetic lesions.
About CD ComputaBio
With years of experience, CD ComputaBio can provide customers with professional computational biology services. With rich experience and powerful technology in computational science, the company can provide customers with many computational biology analysis services such as molecular dynamics simulation, drug design, virtual screening, quantum chemical calculations, etc.
Media Contact
Company Name: CD ComputaBio
Contact Person: Vivian Smith
Email: Send Email
Phone: 1-631-371-4691
Country: United States
Website: https://www.computabio.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.