CD ComputaBio Announced the Launch of Its Computational Metabolomics Solutions

CD ComputaBio launched computational metabolomics solutions to boost your disease research. Scientists can now benefit from improved software capabilities to increase productivity and usability. The latest computational metabolomics solutions make laboratory workflows in many areas more powerful and flexible, providing users with an intelligent data acquisition and increased confidence in results.

New York, USA – February 25, 2022 – CD ComputaBio, a reliable computational biology service provider located in New York, is always hammering away at research and trials to provide customers with access to the latest software, technologies, and expertise at a competitive price and fast turnaround time. CD ComputaBio launched computational metabolomics solutions to boost your disease research. Scientists can now benefit from improved software capabilities to increase productivity and usability. The latest computational metabolomics solutions make laboratory workflows in many areas more powerful and flexible, providing users with an intelligent data acquisition and increased confidence in results.

As an emerging discipline, metabolomics analyzes all low molecular weight metabolites (organic and inorganic metabolites with a relative molecular weight

“Metabolomics is primarily concerned with tracking and identifying chemicals, but it still has many of the same computational demands as genomics, proteomics, and transcriptomics. Metabolomics requires searchable databases and software to process data from various high-throughput instruments such as NMR or mass spectrometers. Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) have been used to manage the data. Advanced software tools can predict or find information about metabolite properties,” commented a senior scientist at CD ComputaBio.

“Our commitment to continuous investment in R&D has led to the breakthrough technologies and services we introduce today. Unprecedented improvements in speed and accuracy will revolutionize the way our customers do their work to advance life science research,” he added.

Mass spectrometry (MS)-based metabolomics is the popular platform for metabolome analyses. Computational techniques for the processing of MS raw data, for example, feature detection, peak alignment, and the exclusion of false-positive peaks have been established. Various tools have been developed to automate the process of peak detection, noise removal, intensity estimation, and feature alignment. Software tools developed by CD ComputaBio will aid researchers, pharmaceutical and medical experts in the interpretation of metabolite data, as well as in the prediction of the physiological or metabolic consequences of drugs or genetic lesions.

About CD ComputaBio

With years of experience, CD ComputaBio can provide customers with professional computational biology services. With rich experience and powerful technology in computational science, the company can provide customers with many computational biology analysis services such as molecular dynamics simulation, drug design, virtual screening, quantum chemical calculations, etc.

Media Contact

Company Name: CD ComputaBio

Contact Person: Vivian Smith

Email: Send Email

Phone: 1-631-371-4691

Country: United States

Website: https://www.computabio.com

