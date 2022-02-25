Creative Proteomics Metabolomics Expands Service Offering with the Launch of Microbial Metabolomics Solutions

New York, USA – February 25, 2022 – Metabolomics, a division of Creative Proteomics, is dedicated to providing cutting-edge LC-MS based metabolomics services for biomedical research institutions, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. With deep industry and business process expertise and a good reputation in providing contract services specialized for metabolomics, Creative Proteomics Metabolomics announced the launch of microbial metabolomics service to promote a comprehensive understanding of microbial physiology.

Microorganisms have existed on the earth for at least 3.8 billion years, covering almost all corners of the biosphere. The diversity of microbial metabolic capabilities and metabolic forms is unmatched by other organisms on the earth. Due to the small size of microbial genomes, the data obtained from genomics, transcriptomics and proteomics are relatively small compared to eukaryotes, but the study of metabolomes will not be affected by this and can fully understand the physiological functions of microorganisms.

As a new member of the functional genomics research technology family, metabolomics is used to reflect the response of cells to environmental and genetic changes by means of the analysis of microbial cell metabolites. Since metabolomics is closer to the reflection of cell function, metabolomics technology is considered to be a good means to study the function of microbial cells. Microbial metabolomics has been widely used in different research fields, such as identification and mutation breeding of microorganisms, functional gene research, metabolic engineering, and fermentation engineering.

“Based on high-resolution mass spectrometry technology, we has established a metabolomics research platform for microbial primary metabolites and secondary metabolites, help scientist explore the relationship between biological problems and metabolites and microorganisms, find highly related metabolites and microorganisms, and then explore the internal network of metabolites, microorganisms, and biological background. We will customize different solutions according to your samples to accurately identify and quantitatively analyze microbial metabolites,” said Senior Scientist of Creative Proteomics.

Creative Proteomics employs state-of-the-art LC-MS/MS and GC-MS/MS systems for microbial metabolomics studies. The primary instruments include AN Sciex Qtrap 6500 Plus, AB 5600 Triple TOF, Agilent 7890-5977, Thermo TSQTM 9000.

“Creative Proteomics provides a one-stop service for microbial metabolomics, you only need to inform the purpose of the experiment and send us the experimental samples, and then we will take care of all subsequent experiments. We used four mass spectrometers to establish a metabolomics research platform for microbial primary metabolites and secondary metabolites, respectively. According to your experimental purpose, different sample processing schemes are used to efficiently extract microbial metabolites for analysis, which can improve the quantity and accuracy of metabolite identification and quantification while effectively answering your biological questions,” said Melissa, Marketing Manager of Creative Proteomics.

