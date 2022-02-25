Creative Enzymes Probiotics Expands Service Offering with the Launch of Bifidobacterium Strains

New York, USA – February 25, 2022 – Creative Enzymes, a professional and experienced supplier of enzymes, has a great reputation in the industry. With the continuous expansion of business areas and scale, the company has set foot in other areas and established a sound probiotic production and supply chain. The product manager of the Probiotics division is excited to announce the launch of Bifidobacterium strains to support your digestive health and comfort study.
Bifidobacterium is a gram-positive, non-motile, usually branching genus of anaerobic bacteria. Members of the genus Bifidobacterium were among the first microorganisms to colonize the human gastrointestinal tract and are thought to confer positive health benefits on their hosts. Different strains of bifidobacteria may have a range of beneficial health effects, including regulating gut microbial homeostasis, inhibiting pathogens and harmful bacteria that colonize or infect the intestinal mucosa, modulating local and systemic immune responses, and producing vitamins.
“Bifidobacterium strains have been studied as separate strains and mixtures. Through several human studies, this strain has been shown to benefit both children and adults. Covering areas from respiratory and skin health to digestive and immune support, Bifidobacterium has a history of success and a future full of possibilities,” commented Creative Enzymes’s Senior Scientist.
“As probiotics agents, Bifidobacterium has been studied for the prevention and treatment of a wide range of animal and human gastrointestinal diseases, such as colonic transit disorders, intestinal infections, colon adenomas, and cancer. Due to its purported health-promoting properties, bifidobacteria have been incorporated into many functional foods as active ingredients,” he added.
What are the featured Bifidobacterium Strains products at Creative Enzymes?
1. Bifidobacterium Adolescentis Freeze Dried Powder
2. Bifidobacterium Bifidum Freeze Dried Powder
3. Bifidobacterium Infantis Freeze Dried Powder
4. Bifidobacterium Lactis Freeze Dried Powder
5. Bifidobacterium Longum Freeze Dried Powder
6. Bifidobacterium Breve Freeze Dried Powder
7. Bifidobacterium animalis BB12
Creative Enzymes has a professional research and development team for probiotics. Team members have a high level of expertise and rich experience, which enables Creative Enzymes to provide customers with comprehensive, professional, and one-stop probiotic solutions.
“As the long-term users of Creative Enzymes, you have not only brought innovation to the development of scientific research but also inspired all Creative Enzymes staff to keep moving forward. With the strength of independent research and development, we will continue to innovate, create high-quality research reagents, bring more excellent products to our users, and help with your scientific exploration and discovery,” said the product manager of Creative Enzymes.
About Creative Enzymes Probiotics
Creative Enzymes Probiotics is a remarkable supplier and manufacturer of probiotics. Equipped with an advanced technology platform, Creative Enzymes is able to offer high-quality and professional probiotic products to customers. Its products and services are widely used in the academic and pharmaceutical industries.
