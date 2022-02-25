Jonathan Marcus Woods, Esq. Joins Hunker Appeals as a Partner

New Partner Brings a Wealth of Experience to Hunker Appeals.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA – February 25, 2022 – Hunker Appeals, a law firm with offices based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as well as other locations nationwide, is pleased to announce that Jonathan Marcus Woods, Esq. has joined Hunker Appeals as a partner. With a broad understanding of the law and deep insights into what drives legal conflicts, Woods brings a lifetime of experience to work for the clients of Hunker Appeals. He lives in Atlanta with his wife, Lydia.

Hunker Appeals is committed to providing its clients with quality representation, legal writing, oral advocacy, and client responsiveness. Woods brings substantial experience to the firm in matters of law and legal consultation. He has worked with both government agencies and private industries. A native New Yorker, Woods graduated from Princeton University and the Florida State University College of Law. Before entering law school, he enjoyed a successful run as a local government official in South Florida and followed that as a political consultant.

Woods admitted to practice in the following jurisdictions: State Bar of Georgia, Georgia Court of Appeals, Federal District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Federal District Court for the Middle District of Georgia, and Federal District Court for the Southern District of Georgia. He also has professional associations with the St. Thomas More Society, The National Conference of Black Lawyers, Princeton Club of Georgia, and Angels Among us Pet Rescue.

About Hunker Appeals

Hunker Appeals focuses on providing quality representation, legal writing, oral advocacy, and client responsiveness so that every client they take on feels important while knowing their case is of the highest priority for the firm.

The firm’s mission is to help give each client the best opportunity to prevail at trial and on appeal. The attorneys’ smart techniques are designed to lead the other side to confess errors, including errors of judgment, or generate enough doubt that they agree to terms that are more favorable to clients of Hunker Appeals.

