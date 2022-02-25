Jonathan Marcus Woods, Esq. Joins Hunker Appeals as a Partner

Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA – February 25, 2022 – Hunker Appeals, a law firm with offices based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as well as other locations nationwide, is pleased to announce that Jonathan Marcus Woods, Esq. has joined Hunker Appeals as a partner. With a broad understanding of the law and deep insights into what drives legal conflicts, Woods brings a lifetime of experience to work for the clients of Hunker Appeals. He lives in Atlanta with his wife, Lydia.
Hunker Appeals is committed to providing its clients with quality representation, legal writing, oral advocacy, and client responsiveness. Woods brings substantial experience to the firm in matters of law and legal consultation. He has worked with both government agencies and private industries. A native New Yorker, Woods graduated from Princeton University and the Florida State University College of Law. Before entering law school, he enjoyed a successful run as a local government official in South Florida and followed that as a political consultant.
Woods admitted to practice in the following jurisdictions: State Bar of Georgia, Georgia Court of Appeals, Federal District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Federal District Court for the Middle District of Georgia, and Federal District Court for the Southern District of Georgia. He also has professional associations with the St. Thomas More Society, The National Conference of Black Lawyers, Princeton Club of Georgia, and Angels Among us Pet Rescue.
About Hunker Appeals
Hunker Appeals focuses on providing quality representation, legal writing, oral advocacy, and client responsiveness so that every client they take on feels important while knowing their case is of the highest priority for the firm.
The firm’s mission is to help give each client the best opportunity to prevail at trial and on appeal. The attorneys’ smart techniques are designed to lead the other side to confess errors, including errors of judgment, or generate enough doubt that they agree to terms that are more favorable to clients of Hunker Appeals.
For more information about Hunker Appeals or to schedule a consult with Jon Woods, contact the law firm at 877-841-8808 or by email at jon.woods@hunkerappeals.com.
Contact:
Hunker Appeals
Address: 110 Southeast 6th Street, Suite 2330Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Phone: 877-841-8808, Ext. 404
Email: tamara.mihajlovic@hunkerappeals.com
Website: https://hunkerappeals.com
Media Contact
Company Name: DCM
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
Phone: 888-380-3050
Country: United States
Website: https://www.dcmmoguls.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.