The Best Home Office Gadget Gift: Introducing to the Newly Launched eMeet C990 AI Webcam

eMeet has launched a brand new C990 webcam with 4 microphones, one 3W speaker paired with FHD resolution and 60FPS speed. The eMeet C990 meets the requirements of work from home. This all-in-one camera with its unique features can bring a higher improvement in individuals’ efficiency and productivity. The company now is offering an unbeatable discount.

The eMeet C990 Webcam provides FHD resolution with a fast 60 FPS for a stunning experience. The 60 FPS provides a smoother video experience when compared with 30 FPS. The web camera is an excellent choice for live broadcasts, online classes, online conferences, and WFH activities. The camera includes a powerful 3W speaker and 4 noise reduction microphones. The built-in microphone array algorithm can eliminate background noise, by suppressing echo with low power consumption.

The bundled eMeetLink software can be used to adjust the light so the video is still clear in a low-light environment. The software also can adjust the video filters, including default, black and white, cartoon, and customize. eMeet C990 Webcam is compatible with all leading video conferencing software tools. The camera is designed to eliminate difficult operations and also to increase work efficiency.

The eMeet C990 Webcam offers 60-degree to 96-degree wide-angle adjustment via the companion eMeetLink software. The camera is compatible with Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10 including mac 10.4.3 among others. The privacy protection cover provides adequate safety. This electronic privacy mode will be activated while using software like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet. Just a gentle push to upward the camera 10 degrees, both the video and the microphone will be turned off.

As part of the launch offer, the eMeet C990 Webcam is available at a 50% discount against the retail price of $99.99 for a limited time. Grab the webcam today itself and experience an uninterrupted and intuitive video calling experience amidst the pandemic.

