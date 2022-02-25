Timekettle WT2 Plus Language Translator – Unbeatable Deal

Timekettle has announced an unbeatable lowest price ever deal for the WT2 Plus Language Translator with support for 40 languages and 93 accents. The Timekettle voice translator earbuds ships with a dedicated charging case and are compatible with both Android and iOS platforms. The latest deal will be thrown open to the public from February 22.

The Timekettle WT2 Plus Language Translator provides simultaneous 2-way translation in 40 languages and 93 accents, which covers 85% of world’s population. The language includes Arabic, Bulgarian, Cantonese, Catalan, Chinese, Croatian, Hindi, Malay, Swedish, Tamil, Telugu, Thai and much more. The addition of touch mode is effective for noisy environments. The speaker mode comprises of one earbud and app respectively. The earbuds deliver accurate translation via WiFi and 4G connectivity. The company has established partnerships with Google, Microsoft and iFlytek.

The Timekettle WT2 Translator features true wireless Bluetooth connectivity with stable audio transmission for up to 20 feet. The earbuds is compatible with devices loaded with iOS 11/Android 7 and above. The earbuds provide support for offline translation from various languages. For example, users can translate Chinese to English, Japanese, French, Spanish, Korean and Russian languages.

The Timekettle WT2 Plus Language Translator is up for grabs for $159.99 with $15 OFF via Amazon Clip Coupon and additional 15% savings via the coupon code – QFO8ANGG for a limited time. The deal will be valid from February 22 to 28. The final cost of $119.99 is the lowest price ever for the translator.

