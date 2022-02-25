Timekettle WT2 Plus Language Translator – Unbeatable Deal

Timekettle has announced an unbeatable lowest price ever deal for the WT2 Plus Language Translator with support for 40 languages and 93 accents. The Timekettle voice translator earbuds ships with a dedicated charging case and are compatible with both Android and iOS platforms. The latest deal will be thrown open to the public from February 22.
The Timekettle WT2 Plus Language Translator provides simultaneous 2-way translation in 40 languages and 93 accents, which covers 85% of world’s population. The language includes Arabic, Bulgarian, Cantonese, Catalan, Chinese, Croatian, Hindi, Malay, Swedish, Tamil, Telugu, Thai and much more. The addition of touch mode is effective for noisy environments. The speaker mode comprises of one earbud and app respectively. The earbuds deliver accurate translation via WiFi and 4G connectivity. The company has established partnerships with Google, Microsoft and iFlytek.
The Timekettle WT2 Translator features true wireless Bluetooth connectivity with stable audio transmission for up to 20 feet. The earbuds is compatible with devices loaded with iOS 11/Android 7 and above. The earbuds provide support for offline translation from various languages. For example, users can translate Chinese to English, Japanese, French, Spanish, Korean and Russian languages.
The Timekettle WT2 Plus Language Translator is up for grabs for $159.99 with $15 OFF via Amazon Clip Coupon and additional 15% savings via the coupon code – QFO8ANGG for a limited time. The deal will be valid from February 22 to 28. The final cost of $119.99 is the lowest price ever for the translator.
Media Contact
Company Name: Timekettle
Contact Person: Cynthia Sun
Email: Send Email
Phone: +86-15898882558
Country: United States
Website: http://www.timekettle.co
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.