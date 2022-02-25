A Brand That Rose to The Occasion: Pearl de Flore Impresses With The Flore de Rose Collection

Their Flore de Rose Collection provides essential skincare routine products to those looking to start or looking for change.

Las Vegas, Nevada – February 25, 2022 – A daily skincare routine is hard to maintain and even harder to start. So, Pearl de Flore created a collection that would be easy and effective for anyone willing to give their brand a chance. With the promise of quality and botanicals galore, the brand curates what they deem is the best lineup for a fruitful routine.

The Flore de Rose Collection is a gentle and effective everyday partner for many folks worried about their skin looking dull. The line is infused with avocado oil, cucumber extract, and a handful of other beneficial botanicals. In the center is the rose extract, which contains many benefits to the skin commonly looked for in skincare products.

Rose Extract is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and ability to reduce dark spots and discoloration. It naturally soothes the skin, so it matches well with almost all types of skin. When extracted and formulated correctly, creates an answer to a wide array of skin issues.

The line consists of 11 products, including cleansers, serums, and creams. Each individually made for specific problem areas to treat. Pearl de Flore has not only promised a skincare line but an experience for its consumers. Flore de Rose, with its promise of quality and rich ingredients, is sure to be a collection to look out for in the market.

Flore de Rose is just the start of Pearl de Flore’s dip into the cosmetics industry. With it becoming a group of skincare collections from Pearl de Flore, it would be best to keep one’s eyes peeled for more products from the company. Inspired by the latest innovative floral technology.

During a recent interview, a company spokesperson made these comments, “It is incredibly tempting to go for a nice hot shower after freezing the entire day, but that won’t help your skin in the long run. If you want to end the day refreshed, opt for shorter showers, it will be over before you know it and your skin will thank you later! In addition, try not to push your skin to the brink of irritation with harsh soaps: this goes for even after winter. It would just generally be a smarter move, preventing your easily sensitive skin from getting exposed to negative elements.”

For complete information, visit: https://www.pearldeflore.com/

Media Contact

Company Name: Pearl de Flore

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Phone: 702.330.3443

City: Las Vegas

State: Nevada

Country: United States

Website: www.pearldeflore.com/

