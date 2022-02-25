ApowerMirror was Released with New Features

ApowerMirror is a screen mirroring application compatible with almost all devices. Its latest update now comes with the ability to easily cast Android audio during screen mirroring. Ideally, this application is more than just mirroring your phone to another device, as it can also be a tool you can use in your everyday life. Recently ApowerMirror announced another update, including more practical and wonderful new features.
Cast Android audio
Users no longer need to use extra tools such as an AUX cable to screen share their phone with audio since ApowerMirror can now automatically do it during the entire process. This application is indeed ideal for catching your favorite shows and livestreams because you can now watch them with audio on a larger screen than your mobile device.
Control iOS 15
The latest update can also work with iOS 15. This means you can also cast and utilize your phone with iOS 15 on your other devices such as a computer. With the help of your mouse, you can control your phone on PC by clicking, sliding left and right, or up and down.
Keyboard input
In order to use the keyboard input feature, you need to switch to the iOS 15 native input method. This will make it easier for you to connect to ApowerMirror and avoid linking problems.
Shortcut keys
To make your experience with ApowerMirror easier, there are several shortcut keys you can use which include:
1. Boss Key, by pressing Alt + A, will help you hide the app quickly.
2. Take a screenshot by tapping Ctrl + Q buttons.
3. To record, instead of pressing the record button, just click Ctrl + R keys.
4. Go to the whiteboard easily by pressing Ctrl + B.
5. To the reveal full screen, you may just hit the Ctrl + F icons, or to stay the app always on tap select Ctrl + P.
6. In order to rotate the screen, click Ctrl + Z, and to switch to Lite mode, press the keys Ctrl + S.
There are also control keys you may use.
1. Right-click to go back, Alt + 1 to reveal Home.
2. Press Alt + 2 for Multitasking and Ctrl + D to Screen-off.
3. You may also adjust the volume of your audio by clicking between Ctrl ++ and Ctrl +-.
ApowerMirror is a one-stop app for all your screen mirroring needs. All you need to do is to download the app and make sure your devices are connected to the same internet connection to avoid the hassle.
System Requirements:
Android – Android 5.0 and up
iOS – iOS 10.1 or later
Download Link:
https://www.apowersoft.com/phone-mirror
Media Contact
Company Name: WANGXU TECHNOLOGY (HK) CO., LIMITED
Contact Person: Zoe Tao
Email: Send Email
Country: China
Website: https://www.apowersoft.com/phone-mirror
