Joanna Hurley Is Stimulating Quality Relationships Between Parents and Young Minds

Joanna Hurley has catapulted her first story in The Zoey and Arthur Adventure Series, It Started With the Witch’s Spell, into a #1 International Best-seller. With Joanna Hurley, a maverick attorney at the helm, the stories in this adventure series are fun and wacky but also use a teaching tool to aid kids and parents. It Started With the Witch’s Spell is the first book that uses Joanna’s teaching tool called KidQuest™. The parent of a 7-year-old says the reason to read this book is simple: “This is not your typical children’s book. Its teaching tool is a wonderful way for parents to have discussions that help them learn more about their child and provides the perfect opportunity for parents to share with their children the traits and values they ultimately desire for them.”
It Started With the Witch’s Spell involves an eight-year-old girl, a new town, a magical neighbor, and an adventure with a princess and a tribe of nomads on a quest. Zoey is in a new town in the summer and has no friends. But, with the help of her next-door neighbor, Mrs. Gianopolopolous(Mrs. G to her friends), Zoey meets Arthur, and the two find themselves in a well-known princess story. There, Zoey and Arthur meet a princess with a terrifying problem. But, with equal parts courage and kindness and by listening to everyone, Zoey proves that kids can have amazing adventures and solve problems. The book is available on Amazon and at local bookstores.
For parents, KidQuest™ provides a solution to today’s parenting challenge; lack of time. A French parent explains that his time with his children is often limited because of being tired at the end of the day. At storytime, “Your book does the job. I don’t need to think. We can read a chapter and then use the questions provided, to talk about the situations raised in the story. Reading the book was a great experience,” he continues, as “it produced a very special discussion with my son.” The parent notes that he was surprised to see the questions, but his son loved them and smiled while answering each.
An American teacher adds, “The teaching moments in this charming tale, about a child adjusting to a family move, are thought-provoking and engaging.” A 7-year-old Canadian – American boy reports, “Mom and I talked about the difficulties of making friends and who gets to decide what to play. I want to read the next story when it’s ready.”
Joanna was born in Minnesota and raised in Michigan. She practiced law in Illinois for many years and, after living in France for over 6 years, now resides in Oklahoma.
Joanna is available for interviews and events. To discuss availability, Joanna can be reached at joanna@joannahurleystories.com; by telephone at 405 535 6524 or through her website: www.joannahurleystories.com
Media Contact
Company Name: Joanna Hurley Stories
Contact Person: Joanna Hurley
Email: Send Email
Phone: 405 535 6524
Address:4309 Dahoon Drive
City: Oklahoma City
State: OK 73120
Country: United States
Website: www.joannahurleystories.com
