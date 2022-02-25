3 Amazing, Health-Conscious Bakeries on the South Side of Houston

Each of these businesses is a Food Business Partner of A Bite of Hope, a Houston-based non-profit whose purpose is essentially to promote health through healthy eating.

This is not another article about low-calorie, keto-friendly, sugar-free cakes and cupcakes. This is an article about three bakeries on Houston’s south side that are dedicated to using fresh, natural ingredients, and minimizing their use of processed sugars and fats – and how that’s good for their businesses and their customers.

Each of these businesses is a Food Business Partner of A Bite of Hope, a Houston-based non-profit whose purpose is essentially to promote health through healthy eating. The chef-led program educates, supports, and actively promotes food businesses that offer fresh, healthy, natural food options to the communities they serve. These three Houston Southside bakeries are excellent examples of how small choices around ingredients and menu offerings are good for customers as well as the business.

Sweet Sparks, based in Sugar Land, was started by Simran Shah when she was 14 years old. Due to her religious beliefs, Simran does not eat eggs so she was often unable to enjoy the same sweet treats as others at events and parties. Baking egg-free desserts became a hobby for Simran and, after enjoying an entrepreneurship course she took, she decided to turn her hobby into a business. Now 17, she runs Sweet Sparks while attending highs chool.

Everything Sweet Sparks makes is egg-free. Additionally, Simran offers vegan, paleo, and gluten-free options to accommodate various dietary needs and preferences. Wherever possible in her cakes and treats, she uses organic and gluten-free ingredients; natural sugar; and natural, unprocessed fats. Sweet Sparks has become popular with those who are health-conscience, people who cannot eat eggs, and people with various allergies.

Learn more about Sweet Sparks and see the menu and custom options at http://www.sweetsparks.com/.

Mama Tina’s Cakes is owned and operated by Laura Reyes. Born in Mexico City, Laura grew up helping her father operate the bakery he owned so being a baker is somewhat ingrained in her. Years after moving to Pearland, Laura wanted to do something that helped provide for her family but also allowed her flexibility to be with her children so she started baking cakes and desserts for sale. Like many small businesses, her first customers were friends and family but she grew steadily. Most of Mama Tina’s orders come through referrals and/or Facebook these days.

Her customers appreciate her amazing designs – which you can see here on her Facebook page – and her use of fresh, natural ingredients. In fact, when mangos are in season, she makes out-of-this-world mango sweet rolls that are among her most popular desserts. Laura offers sugar-free, keto, vegan, and dairy-free cake options. Additionally, she uses unprocessed sugars and fats and opts for fresh, natural ingredients when they are available.

Million Cakes, in Missouri City, is operated by founder and owner, Lorena Lock. During the 10 years since she founded Million Cakes, the business has developed an impressive following and they have opened a second showroom location in Houston for clients making decisions about special events from weddings to quinceaneras to corporate events.

Lorena’s attention to detail and her top-notch staff of bakers and decorators create amazing cakes that garner applause for both their impressive designs and deliciousness. While Million Cakes has always used fresh, natural ingredients, their work with the A Bite of Hope program has helped them highlight their use of minimally-processed sugars and fats – and how those ingredients are an important part of what makes their creations taste so outstanding. Million Cakes has hundreds of examples of their cakes and desserts on their website at https://www.millioncakes.com/.

These fantastic businesses are great examples of how the A Bite of Hope program works to facilitate and support its Food Business Partners to leverage their natural strengths and become even stronger with a few minor adjustments to recipes, or perhaps even just to their communications. Helping people make better decisions about the food they eat – even desserts and sweet treats – is a massively important component of community health and these bakeries and helping to make a small difference with each customer they serve.

A Bite of HOPE is a Houston-based non-profit created to improve the future of communities that struggle with obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, and cardiovascular disease in Houston. By demonstrating the power that food has over health and by teaching communities how to make simple, cost-effective, and tasty meals, people can manage disease or conditions and will live healthier and happier lives.

Discover more about A Bite of Hope and their programs at https://ABiteofHope.org.

