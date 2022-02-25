The Smile Houzz States the Benefits of Pediatric Dentistry

Smile Houzz is top-rated pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, oral surgery clinic. In a recent update, the office highlighted the benefits of pediatric dentistry.

North Richland Hills, TX – February 25, 2022 – In a website post, Smile Houzz has shared the benefits of North Richland Hills pediatric dentistry.

Dental staff can help instruct children in caring for their teeth. Staff may more effectively teach little ones the proper techniques for effective brushing. The dentist can encourage children to choose foods that can build tooth strength. They can also discourage them from chewing on toys or pencils and biting hard candies, ice, or other items that could chip teeth. Older children may also be instructed on flossing their teeth.

A North Richland Hills pediatric dentist can explain the right treatments for teeth that are broken from a blow or fall. If primary teeth are affected, they may be extracted to prevent complications for permanent teeth when they come in. The dentist may refer the parent to pediatric oral surgery in serious injury.

North Richland Hills Orthodontists are proactive in treating common childhood dental issues. Dentists can repair cavities and identify issues like tooth grinding before they cause long-term harm. Sealants may be applied to discourage the growth of cavities, especially in new molars.

Smile Houzz Pediatric Dentistry, Orthodontics, Oral Surgery is a dental practice providing: pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, and oral surgery for all ages in North Richland Hills, TX. Some of the services we offer are teeth cleanings for kids, fillings, braces, Invisalign, whitening, wisdom teeth removal, tooth extractions, implants, and jaw surgery. The Board-Certified Specialists are some of the best in the industry and have treated thousands of patients for over 25 years.

