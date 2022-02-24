Orthopedic Market Growth, Industry Outlook & Opportunities 2022 – 2029 | DataM Intelligence

DataM Intelligence has set its standards in the market, which resulted in having our own set of recurring clients who are willing to invest in us and build business relationships with customers across the globe. We started working with clients on customized reports and providing market intelligence insights pulling ahead of our competitors. We monitor and analyze the market by dissecting various market influencers, competitive intensity, innovations, trends, and emerging products.

Orthopedic Market:

Orthopedics is the branch of surgery concerned with conditions involving the musculoskeletal system. Orthopedic surgeons use both surgical and nonsurgical means to treat musculoskeletal trauma, spine diseases, sports injuries, degenerative diseases, infections, tumors, and congenital disorders.

For more exclusive research study, you may refer to the below-mentioned URL : https://www.datamintelligence.com/category/industry-verticals/medical-devices/orthopedic-devices

Orthopedic Market is consist of the products as follows

Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products

Regenerative orthopedic surgical products help these tissues to heal better. Orthopedic regenerative surgical products may help some patients avoid orthopedic surgery completely. Regenerative orthopedics helps treat discomfort and pain of the musculoskeletal system and improve the healing of orthopedic conditions, such as ligament, tendon injuries, muscle, bone, the meniscus of the knee, spinal disc, etc. cartilage.

These body parts have a comparatively poor capability to heal on their own.The orthopedic regenerative surgical products market growth is driven by the growing technological advancements, the prevalence of arthritis and other orthopedic conditions, orthopedic surgeries, and R&D activities are some of the key factors of this market.The rising prevalence of arthritis and other orthopedic conditions, orthopedic surgeries, is expected to drive the growth in the forecast period

Orthopedic Bone Cement

Polymethylmethacrylate, or commonly known as bone cement, is principally used for mending implants in various dental, orthopaedic and trauma surgeries.Bone cement is commercially obtainable as Glass Polyalkenoate (ionomer) cement (GPC) and Calcium Phosphate Cement (CPC).

Rising geriatric population. According to WHO (World Health Organization), the aged population of the world, 60 years and above, is expected to reach 2 billion by 2050 from 900 million in 2015.Rising number of road accident cases. The number of road accidents is constantly increasing, especially in emerging nations, such as India. Moreover, the rising number of natural disasters are further encouraging the number of surgical procedures.

Orthopedic Biomaterials

Orthopedic Biomaterials is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).Increasing Incidence Of Musculoskeletal Ailments And Chronic Skeletal ConditionsIncreasing Geriatric Population

Orthopedic Splints and Casts

Orthopedic Splints and Casts is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).Increasing Incidence of Musculoskeletal Diseases.Advancements in casting and splinting materials

Orthopedic Prosthetics

Orthopedic Prosthetics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).Increasing cases of Trauma. Growing Advancement in Devices

Orthopedic Digit Implants

Orthopedic Digit Implants is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 7% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).Increasing Number Of Geriatric People.Increase In Awareness Regarding Benefits of Minimum Invasive Technology

Orthopedic Casts and Splints

Orthopedic Casts and Splints is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).Increasing Number Of Road Accidents.Increasing Number Of Musculoskeletal Injuries And Sports Injuries

Orthopedic Medical Robots

Orthopedic medical robots provide surgeons with a repeatable, precise and controlled ability to perform procedures and they are mostly used in the orthopedic surgery industry.The main advantage of orthopedic medical robots over conventional orthopedic techniques are improved accuracy and precision in the preparation of bone surfaces, more reliable & reproducible outcomes, and higher spatial accuracy.

Increasing hospital adoption strategies that enable minimally invasive surgeries rather than open surgeries is additionally fueling the growth of orthopedic medical robots.

Orthopedic Power Tools

Orthopedic power tools are used by the orthopedic surgeons during orthopedic surgeries to cut, shape, drill, ream, dissection, etc.Orthopedic surgeons use these tools to insert implants into the bones during orthopedic injuries. These tools are used to treat trauma, spine diseases, sports injuries, and many others.

Significant factors for the growth of global orthopedic power tools market is the increase in the number of orthopedic surgeries which are mostly by osteoporosis and orthopedic injuries and all other recent developments in the technology.

Orthopedic Braces and Supports

Orthopedic braces come in a number of sizes, but the basic objective is to stabilize and help manage the joint. Most of them are used in the ankle and knee, but there are braces for the hip, back, spine, elbow, wrist, and fingers.

Orthopedic braces are designed to monitor the location of the limb and promote or impede precise movements.The major factors propelling the growth of ORTHOPEDIC Braces & Supports market are the Increasing Prevalence of Orthopedic

Orthopaedic Implants

An orthopaedic implant is a medical device, used to replace or support a missing joint bone or a damaged bone. Orthopaedic implants are placed to treat the deformities in order to restore the normal skeletal function, and stabilise body posture.

These implants market has seen a paradigm shift from conventional surgical procedures to the use of modern fixation and prosthetic devices. These orthopaedic medical implants are mainly manufactured using stainless steel and titanium alloys for strength and provided a plastic coating that acts as artificial cartilage.

Orthopaedic Devices

Increasing rates of accidents per year, growing prevalence of orthopedic disorders are majorly driving the global Orthopaedic Devices MarketThe global market is segmented based on Device Type and Fixation Type.

By device type, the market is classified into Craniomaxillofacial, Foot and ankle, Joint Replacement, Spine, Trauma & Extremities, and Others.The joint replacement segment is leading the global market with a market share of around 40%, followed by the Spine and extremities segment.

Veterinary Orthopedics

Veterinary Orthopedics is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).Increasing Number Of Pets.Increasing Number Of Veterinary Hospitals

Trending Topics

Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products Market

Orthopedic Splints and Casts Market

Orthopedic Prosthetics Market

Media Contact

Company Name: DataM Intelligence

Contact Person: Sai

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 877 441 4866

Country: United States

Website: https://www.datamintelligence.com/category/industry-verticals/medical-devices/orthopedic-devices

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Orthopedic Market Growth, Industry Outlook & Opportunities 2022 – 2029 | DataM Intelligence