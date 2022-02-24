Pediatrician Dr. Maria Sylma Tweed Examines The Impact of Eczema for Children and Families on Influencers Radio

Pediatrician Dr. Maria Sylma Tweed was the featured guest on Influencers Radio with Jack Mize.

On a recent episode of Influencers Radio with Jack Mize, Pediatrician Dr. Maria Sylma Tweed discussed how she is helping families of children living with eczema through education, support, and her award-winning skincare products.

At least one in ten children has eczema, a skin condition that can cause dry, red, itchy skin. Eczema is a chronic condition with no cure; some kids outgrow it, but others have it into adulthood.

During the interview, Dr. Sylma shared how an eczema diagnosis can be incredibly overwhelming and frustrating for parents, especially when they don’t know why their child suffers from the condition or what they can do to help them heal, saying, “To see that your child is uncomfortable, having painful, itchy skin, as a parent, it just breaks your heart. Interestingly, 60% of all eczema cases appear during the first year of life. And out of that 60% in almost half of those cases, eczema develops between two to six months of age, little babies… when parents, especially new parents, see that their child starts having some rashes, they feel like maybe they’re doing something wrong… The number one question, across the board, that parents ask is ‘why does my child have eczema?’ And the second one is, ‘Did I do something wrong?’…That’s when we tell the parents, ‘No, it’s not your fault.’ There is no reason for them to feel guilty.”

Unfortunately, there is no way to pinpoint the exact cause of a child’s eczema. It’s generally a combination of factors that may include genetics and environment.

Besides the physical discomfort, eczema flare-ups that occur when the condition is most visibly noticeable and painful can create incredible mental stress for children. It often prevents them from playing, swimming, and enjoying everyday childhood activities because they feel nervous and maybe even anxious about what others will think about their eczema skin.

Dr. Sylma explained the impact eczema could have on families beyond the physical skin condition, “Not only does it affect the child, but also the parents. Because, as a mom, when you see your child suffering, then, of course, you’re going to suffer. Sleep is a major thing. About 30% of children with eczema, experience disrupted sleep five or more nights a week. That definitely leads to daytime sleepiness, irritability, inattention, and moodiness. And you can see how that can affect the school experience. If the night before the child can sleep, the next day at school isn’t going to be the best. When your child doesn’t sleep, then as a parent, you don’t sleep either. Because it is a chronic condition, the child can be sleep-deprived and the same with the parents. It’s something that a lot of people really don’t think about unless you are the one that’s living it. Unfortunately, when parents are sleep-deprived, and this can occur for years, they can experience depression, anxiety, and guilt. So this chronic condition not only can affect the physical skin but the mental well-being of the child and the parents.”

Dr. Maria Sylma Tweed is a Board Certified pediatrician and the founder of Dr. Sylma, an organic skincare line for babies and children with eczema and sensitive skin. With over 20 years of pediatric experience and a mother of three, she truly understands the concerns parents have about the safety and efficacy of the personal care products they use on their children.

Today, Dr. Sylma is on a mission to educate, guide, and give support to as many families as possible during this difficult journey. Through her online platforms, she is able to reach beyond the walls of a clinic and help others understand the root causes of their child’s eczema and provide them with the right solution so they can do their very best to help their children have happy + healthy skin.

Dr. Sylma concluded the interview with an invitation for moms with children that suffer from eczema to join her Dr. Sylma Eczema Mamas Facebook Group where she empowers, supports, and helps mamas to mightily crush eczema.

To listen to the full episode, visit https://influencersradio.com/dr-maria-sylma-tweed

To learn more about Dr. Maria Sylma Tweed and her award-winning skincare products, visit https://DrSylma.com



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/VPn_FbNBm48

