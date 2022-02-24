Slope Finance announces the close of an $8m Series A funding co-lead by Solana Venture and Jump Capital

Prominent VCs and major Exchanges include Sequoia China, Genesis Trading, CMS, Spark Digital, Spartan Group, Fenbushi Capital, Mirana Ventures (Venture Partner of Bybit), Circle Venture, Wave GP, Huobi, OKEX Blockdream Ventures, Gate, and some more critical entities are participating. This raise brings some of the industry’s highest-profile investors together as Slope Wallet gears up for a major push to further popularize DeFi and NFT on the Solana ecosystem.

The closure of the Series A round confirms the rapid growth of Slope since its launch in September 2021 and fuels further scaling of the business going forward. In addition to the Series A announcement, Slope Finance is announcing a major product milestone. As of January 2022, Slope Wallet has reached 1,000,000 downloads and 850,000 monthly active users across all platforms with its user-friendly, non-custodial mobile-first service offering.

“Since its debut in the Solana Season Hackathon, Slope has experienced impressive growth across both established and emerging markets. We are excited to support Slope’s mission to provide a seamless, cross-platform experience for users to engage with Solana’s DeFi, NFT and gaming ecosystems,” said Matthew Beck, Partner at Solana Ventures.

“Slope is building the mobile gateway for Solana ecosystem that offers a comprehensive mobile-first experience to all DeFi and NFT primitives. We are excited to support Slope in their ambition to onboard millions of mainstream crypto users,” said Saurabh Sharma, Partner at Jump Crypto. ”Slope will continue to provide the best mobile wallet user experiences to the Solana user base.”

Slope will continue to provide the best mobile wallet user experiences to the Solana userbase. According to the founder of Slope, Leal Cheung, crypto applications should aim to meet and exceed the UI/UX standards users have been become accustomed to in established web2 applications. This will be a major driver to lower entry barriers for newcomers and grow the community as a whole.

In 2022, Slope will increase its efforts towards the vision of becoming The Gateway to Web3 by exploring new functional verticals in GameFi, SocialFi, and E-Commerce on top of the Slope Wallet foundation. Slope’s success is built on the Solana ecosystem and the company will continue to support the growth it through open access to Slope Wallet’s feature sets, a broad network of partnerships, and support & sponsorships for early stage projects.

Over the span of the next few weeks, the Slope team is expected to lay out additional details on ongoing projects, partnerships and product developments; including an announcement on a exciting new mobile product.

About Slope

Slope Wallet is the first cross-platform wallet built for Solana and is available in the App Store, Google Play, and Chrome extension. It provides users with a complete user experience, including Solana Pay, DeFi engagement, visualized NFT management, IDO aggregator, and token SWAP.

Slope is governed by Slope DAO (decentralized autonomous organization) and all community members who hold Slope tokens can participate in the project’s governance.

