Industrial Biomass Boiler Market is anticipated to reach around USD 5,896.45 million in 2028 – Credence Research

The Global Industrial Biomass Boiler Market generated revenue of around USD 2,908.30 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow a CAGR of over 9.13% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028 to reach around USD 5,896.45 million in 2028. While, cumulative growth opportunity presented by the global Industrial Biomass Boiler is around USD 33.15 billion during 2022 to 2028.
Global Industrial Biomass Boiler Market, 2021 – 2028 (USD Million)
Browse the full report at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/industrial-biomass-boiler-market
Biomass boilers are primarily used to generate heat, so they’re also regarded as heating systems. These boilers are used in huge businesses or industries, such as fisheries, hotels, and chemicals. Biomass boilers take up forest waste such as logs, branches, and woods and burn them to generate heat.
Since they’re highly effective in generating sufficient heat, biomass boilers are also used for reducing greenhouse gas emissions due to the lack of carbon it provides. Biomass boilers are used for generating biomass fuel and electricity as well. Since the latter two are witnessing an increase in their demands, the demand for industrial biomass boilers is also expected to grow.
Wooden Fuel Industrial Biomass Boiler to Grow at Rapid Pace
Wooden Biomass and Agricultural Residue are two major types of Industrial Biomass Boilers. Wooden fueled Industrial Biomass Boiler dominate the demand with over 55% share in 2021. It is also expected to be the fastest growing segment. However, agricultural residue is also expected to hold the significant share. Increasing availability of agricultural waste is paving the way for future growth of Industrial Biomass Boiler.
Pulp & Paper Industry to Lead
Biorefineries, Pulp and Paper, Sugar Mills, Rice Mills and Others are major application markets for the global Industrial Biomass Boiler industry. Pulp & paper is most dominating market for Industrial Biomass Boiler followed by the sugar mills, rice mills. Pulp & paper industry hold over 30% share in 2021. While, sugar and rice mills are expected to advance at a rapid pace owing to huge availability of agricultural waste.
Europe is Leading Industrial Biomass Boiler Demand
Stringent environmental regulations, increasing concerns related to biomass management, growing landfill areas, increasing energy prices and growing government support for renewable energy sectors are some of the key factors driving the demand for Industrial Biomass Boiler. Germany, UK and France are leading markets for Industrial Biomass Boiler. While, Asia Pacific is another growing region for Industrial Biomass Boiler. China, Japan, India and South Korea are leading the growth of Industrial Biomass Boiler industry in the region.
Major players operating in the can sealers industry include but not limited to Andritz AG, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Dongfang Electric Corp., Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd., Thermax Ltd., Valmet Oyj and Xizi United Holdings Ltd. Global Industrial Biomass Boiler market is characterized by the presence of large number of manufacturers across the world. Increasing production capacity in order to achieve economies of scale and growing in market share is primary focus of the industry participants.
Market Segmentation
Global Industrial Biomass Boiler Market by Type, 2016 – 2028
- Wooden Biomass
- Agricultural Residue
Global Industrial Biomass Boiler Market by Application, 2016 – 2028
- Biorefineries
- Pulp and paper
- Sugar Mills
- Rice Mills
- Others
Global Industrial Biomass Boiler Market by Company, 2016 – 2028
- Andritz AG
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.
- Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
- Dongfang Electric Corp.
- Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd.
- General Electric Co.
- Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd.
- Thermax Ltd.
- Valmet Oyj
- Xizi United Holdings Ltd.
- Others
Browse the full report at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/industrial-biomass-boiler-market
Related Reports:
Package Boilers Market: Global Industry Size, Share, Statistics and Forecast 2016 – 2028
Hydrostatic Testing Market- Growth, Future Prospects And Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027
About Us
Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, nonlegislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.
Media Contact
Company Name: Credence Research
Contact Person: Chris Smith
Email: Send Email
Phone: 18003618290
City: SAN JOSE
State: CA
Country: United States
Website: https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/industrial-biomass-boiler-market
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Industrial Biomass Boiler Market is anticipated to reach around USD 5,896.45 million in 2028 – Credence Research
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.