Water Desalination Equipment Market Size Value to Surpass USD 19.65 Billion By 2028, at 8.9% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

According to the latest research report, the demand of global Water Desalination Equipment Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 11.45 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 19.65 Billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.9% during the forecast period 2021 to 2028.

Desalination equipment is used to segregate salt from water to lessen the salinity of the water that is released. Desalination is the water reuse implementation at facilities that generate salinity water that is high, usually known as brine, as a fallout of other processes. Desalination equipment will be utilized during the treatment process of brine, majorly from the water intake by the ocean to separate the salts not only for taste and consumption by humans but also warrant thee endurance for filters all over to the remainder of the process of treatment. This treated brine with salinity that is lower will then traverse the water treatment process that is advanced to ready it for final stages to become drinking water.

Desalination equipment redirects saline water in a distinct aligned channel so that exerted voltage generates anions and cations to drift in opposite directions. Desalination equipment includes several arrangements of multi-effect evaporators and reverses osmosis. In contrast, to change the osmosis system and other kinds of desalination equipment, brackish water treatment is more successful with multi-effect evaporators due to water’s doubtful total dissolved solids composition and concentration.

Important Questions Being Answered by The Market Report

What is the market size and growth?

Who are the key players in the water desalination equipment market?

What are the factors driving the water desalination equipment market?

Which segment is responsible for the most significant water desalination equipment market share?

Which applications are anticipated to drive the adoption of water desalination equipment?

How will the covid-19 influence the market?

Top Market Players Are:

Acciona S.A.

Aquatech International LLC

Biwater Holdings Limited.

Cadagua

Degrémont

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd.

General Electric Company

Genesis Water Technologies

Guangzhou KangYang Seawater Desalination Equipment Co. Ltd. (KYSEARO)

IDE Technologies

Koch Separation Solutions (KSS)

SUEZ

Veolia

Xylem

Water desalination equipment market: Growth leading factors

The fast depletion of freshwater resources and growing water shortage are the two significant reasons driving the global water desalination equipment market. There is a shortage of freshwater reserves in many arid locations as these places are in want of lakes and rivers.

Waning environmental factors like altering weather patterns, increasing pollution, and deforestation have increased the scenario of drought and scarcity of water worldwide. The governments of several countries are funding the advancement of desalination facilities which is anticipated to drive the market.

Due to the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic, the influence on the global economy was imperative to apply lockdowns to prohibit the spread of the virus. As a result, the functionalities of desalination plants and systems were obstructed. The instantaneous influence of the covid-19 pandemic was that the demand for domestic water rose, and the requirement for non-domestic water tumbled in the majority of municipalities globally.

Global Water Desalination Equipment Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 11.45 Billion Market Outlook for 2028 USD 19.65 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 8.9% from 2021 – 2028 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021 – 2028 Segments covered By Technology, By, Source By, Application, By Region Key Companies Acciona, S.A., Aquatech International LLC, Biwater Holdings Limited., Cadagua, Degrémont, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., Ltd., General Electric Company, Genesis Water Technologies, Guangzhou KangYang Seawater Desalination Equipment Co., Ltd. (KYSEARO), IDE Technologies, Koch Separation Solutions (KSS), SUEZ, Veolia, Xylem. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs.

Water desalination equipment market: Key segmentation

Insight by technology, source, application, and region

By technology, reverse osmosis dominated the market due to properties like low installation costs, easy processing, the capacity to treat several kinds of feed water, and low usage of chemicals. The market growth is extensively supported by the growing requirement for desalination plants In the regions that are water-scarce. By source, the seawater segment accounted for a significant share in the global revenue because of the growing scarcity of potable water, which boosted the demand for desalination of seawater. By application, the municipal segment dominated the market as the municipal sector is accountable for offering potable water for the urban population globally. The increase in urban population besides growing megacities worldwide is expected to compel the municipal sector capacities to supply water.

By region, the Middle East and Africa were one step ahead. The increasing per capita water intake in the area and the growing population because of increased immigration are expected to push the demand for water desalination equipment. The construction zone in the Middle East is anticipated to observe a significant development with robust government support for the development of infrastructure, growing funding to intensify connectivity that is logistical, and reconstruction of endeavors areas that are conflict-hit. Therefore, water demand will be increased, and the market growth will be benefitted.

The market primarily depends on the technology, source, application, and region

Water desalination equipment market: By technology

Reverse Osmosis

Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) Distillation

Multi-Effect Distillation (MED)

Others

Water desalination equipment market: By source

Sea Water

Brackish Water

River Water

Others

Water desalination equipment market: By application

Municipal

Industrial

Others

