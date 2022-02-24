Technological Adoption to Fuel the Global Tire Reinforcement Materials Market

“The Global Tire Reinforcement Materials Market”

According to a new market research report launched by Inkwood Research, the Global Tire Reinforcement Materials Market is rising at a CAGR of 5.41% from 2021 to 2028 and is anticipated to generate a revenue of $18.61 billion by 2028

Global Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Scenario

Vehicle tires provide handling, wear, and traction, and also help reduce rolling resistance. The tire reinforcement process stiffens the critical components for cornering and handling. Materials used for this process include polyester, steel, nylon, rayon, and others.

There is an increase in the adoption of advanced technology in manufacturing due to the rise in competition among key players. Radialization is one such prominent innovative technology in the tire industry. It refers to changing from traditional tires with nylon threads to those with steel wires. The growing use of advanced technology in manufacturing is expected to drive the market growth.

However, the uncertainty in the prices of raw materials required to manufacture tires is a major restraint for the tire market. The tire reinforcement market largely depends on the tire industry, and thus, the volatility in raw material prices of tires is hampering its growth.

Market Segmentation

Market by Type

Tire Cord Fabric

Tire Bead Wire

Market by Material

Steel

Polyester

Rayon

Nylon

Others

Market by Tire Distribution Channel

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) Market

Replacement Market

Report Highlights

– The report provides a detailed analysis of the current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities – Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers – Key market trends across the business segments, regions, and countries – Key developments and strategies observed in the market – Market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and other trends – In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players – Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Companies Profiled

SRF LIMITED

HBT RUBBER INDUSTRIAL CO LTD

BEKAERT SA

MICHELIN

TEIJIN LIMITED

SHENMA INDUSTRIAL CO LTD

JIANGSU XINGDA STEEL TIRE CORD CO LTD

TOYOBO CO LTD

KORDSA TEKNIK TEKSTIL AS

DUPONT

KOLON INDUSTRIES INC

TATA STEEL

CENTURY ENKA LIMITED

CORDENKA GMBH & CO KG

SHINKONG SYNTHETIC FIBERS CORPORATION

FORMOSA TAFFETA CO LTD

TORAY INDUSTRIES INC

HYOSUNG CORPORATION

