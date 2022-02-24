Technological Adoption to Fuel the Global Tire Reinforcement Materials Market

Browse 39 market data Tables and 41 Figures spread over 205 Pages, along with in-depth analysis on Global Tire Reinforcement Materials Market byType, Material, Tire Distribution Channel, & by Geography.
Global Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Scenario
Vehicle tires provide handling, wear, and traction, and also help reduce rolling resistance. The tire reinforcement process stiffens the critical components for cornering and handling. Materials used for this process include polyester, steel, nylon, rayon, and others.
There is an increase in the adoption of advanced technology in manufacturing due to the rise in competition among key players. Radialization is one such prominent innovative technology in the tire industry. It refers to changing from traditional tires with nylon threads to those with steel wires. The growing use of advanced technology in manufacturing is expected to drive the market growth.
However, the uncertainty in the prices of raw materials required to manufacture tires is a major restraint for the tire market. The tire reinforcement market largely depends on the tire industry, and thus, the volatility in raw material prices of tires is hampering its growth.
Market Segmentation
Market by Type
- Tire Cord Fabric
- Tire Bead Wire
Market by Material
- Steel
- Polyester
- Rayon
- Nylon
- Others
Market by Tire Distribution Channel
- OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) Market
- Replacement Market
Report Highlights
– The report provides a detailed analysis of the current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities – Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers – Key market trends across the business segments, regions, and countries – Key developments and strategies observed in the market – Market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and other trends – In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players – Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028
Companies Profiled
- SRF LIMITED
- HBT RUBBER INDUSTRIAL CO LTD
- BEKAERT SA
- MICHELIN
- TEIJIN LIMITED
- SHENMA INDUSTRIAL CO LTD
- JIANGSU XINGDA STEEL TIRE CORD CO LTD
- TOYOBO CO LTD
- KORDSA TEKNIK TEKSTIL AS
- DUPONT
- KOLON INDUSTRIES INC
- TATA STEEL
- CENTURY ENKA LIMITED
- CORDENKA GMBH & CO KG
- SHINKONG SYNTHETIC FIBERS CORPORATION
- FORMOSA TAFFETA CO LTD
- TORAY INDUSTRIES INC
- HYOSUNG CORPORATION
