In Light Of Second Career Extension, New Programs to Be Introduced At NACPT

Toronto – February 24, 2022 – The Second Career program that was available for laid-off workers during the pandemic has now extended eligibility criteria for upskilling or career change.
The program had been funding laid-off workers and people whose income or hours had been affected my Covid-19, covering all their living and tuition expenses. With the extended criteria self-employed people, gig workers, youth, newcomers, and others who currently rely on social assistance have all been added to the list of eligible people.
“Ontario has opened the second career accessibility to many aspiring students in Canada who cannot afford an education during these difficult times,” said, Rathi Param, Dean at NACPT Pharma College, “Hence we have organized a Second Career team at NACPT to promote and create awareness of the second career grant through our new programs reaching a larger target audience.”
NACPT has planned to conduct free workshops, introductory classes, and networking events to create awareness among employees and laid-off workers in Ontario to help them make use of this opportunity.
Nearly 4,000 people have enrolled in the program since 2021 training for high-demand occupations and with the new introductions the Government of Ontario has added another $5 million to the budget.
“With increasing job vacancies and changing market trends, many people are thinking of a career change in Ontario and the new criteria can make many of them eligible for the grant and get a free education.” said Nicholas, Program Coordinator at NACPT Pharma College.
The Second Career Program has especially been prioritised in business, healthcare, hospitality, food services, etc. and NACPT Pharma College has introduced diploma programs such as Medical Office Administration, Personal Support Worker (PSW), Hospitality and Tourism, Accounting and Payroll Administration and International Business Administration.
For further information regarding NACPT’s second career courses visit the link below: https://www.nacptpharmacollege.com/second-career/
About Us
NACPT Pharma College, o/a North American College of Pharmaceutical Technology (NACPT) is a career college that operates as a PCC under PCC Act, 2005. Currently, NACPT Pharma College has two campuses located in the heart of Toronto and Mississauga, Ontario. NACPT is a leading career college in Canada that provides in-depth skill training in healthcare, pharmaceutical, business, technology and related fields in order to maximize the job and business opportunities within the target industries. NACPT Pharma College is affiliated and partnered with many leading pharmaceuticals, technology, IT and related companies with the intention of providing job placement within the industry-related sectors.
201 – 25 Watline Ave, Mississauga, ON L4Z 2Z1
Call / Text: 647-998-7374
Media Contact
Company Name: NACPT Pharma College
Contact Person: Sandra Dipic, Site Coordinator
Email: Send Email
Phone: 416-412-7374 (Ext. 1)
Address:9 – 5310 Finch Ave East
City: Toronto
State: ON M1S 5E8
Country: Canada
Website: http://www.nacptpharmacollege.com
