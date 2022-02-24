Amateur Detectives, Covey Jencks And JayJay Qualls, Are Back For another Adventure in another Covey Jencks Murder Mystery

Amateur detectives, Covey & JayJay Quall go on another mystery adventure.

Odessa, Texas – Feb 24, 2022 – Shelton Williams is back with another Covey Jencks mystery – “The Covey Jencks Mysteries: Love and Murder Deep in the Heart of Texas“. His previous two books about the interracial couple that goes on crime solving adventures were well-received.

The Covey Jencks Mysteries: Love and Murder Deep in the Heart of Texas is more than a collection of mysterious tales of murder and investigation. Williams highlights various socio-economic concerns, such as racism, drug abuse, political extremism, and women trafficking.

The book is a compilation of the first two novels, with additional stories. The storyline is set in the late ‘70s, taking readers back in time when racism was common and religious freedom was considered a privilege.

“I wanted to create a murder mystery that addresses real issues that real people face, without giving it an extremely dark element. It’s the perfect blend of light and dark, with lovable characters, who have their own demons to deal with, all the while helping bring peace to Odessa. It highlights the history of the Texas Oil boom and bust, college football highlights, gangs, as well as prostitution,” commented Williams, talking about the theme of the book and its concept.

The book contains various plot twists, flashbacks, and surprises. The series can also be found on Amazon, as well as Williams’ official website.

‘The Covey Jencks Mysteries: Love and Murder Deep in the Heart of Texas’ is self-published by Shelton L Williams.

ISBN: 9781087917528

Published: January 26, 2022

Available Online At: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1087917522/

