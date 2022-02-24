Acerola Extract Market worth $24 Million by 2026 | Key Players are DSM, Kemin Industries, Inc., Dohler GmbH, The Green Labs LLC, Diana Food S.A.S., Naturex S.A.

The global acerola extract market size is estimated to be valued at USD 16 Million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 24 Million by 2026, recording a CAGR of 7.6%

The report “Acerola Extract Market by Application (Meat Products, Bakery Products, Confectioneries, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, and Beverages), Form (Dry and Liquid), Nature (Conventional and Organic), Functionality and Region – Global Forecast to 2026“, According to MarketsandMarkets, the global acerola extract market size is estimated to be valued at USD 16 Million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 24 Million by 2026, recording a CAGR of 7.6%, in terms of value. The growing awareness among consumers regarding benefits associated with consumption of acerola extract is driving the demand for acerola extract.

The confectioneries segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% in the acerola extract market

The acerola extract is used in confectionery as an antioxidant nutrient, which enhances the shelf-life of the products. It induces a tangy flavor in candies and other confectionery products. The acerola extract also plays an important role in increasing the nutritional value of products. The increasing disposable income has led to the rise in the consumption of confectioneries globally. The growth of the confectioneries industry is expected to drive the demand for acerola extract as well.

The liquid segment accounts for the second-largest market share in the acerola extract market

Based on form, the liquid segment is the second-largest segment in the overall acerola extract market. The liquid acerola extract includes concentrates, blends, and juices, the demand for which is lesser compared to the dry form. According to industry experts, the share of the liquid form in the acerola extract market is smaller since the dry form offers a higher degree of convenience and storage, which is lacking in the liquid form.

The conventional segment is projected to account for the largest market share in the acerola extract market during the forecast period

By nature, the acerola extract market is segmented into conventional and organic. Conventional acerola farming includes synthetic chemical fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides, and other continual inputs. Hence, conventional acerola agriculture is typically highly resource-demanding and energy-intensive, increasing the total cost of production. However, conventional farming has high productivity as compared to organic farming. This factor fosters the growth of the conventional segment.

The North America region is the largest region in the acerola extract market in the forecast period

North America is the largest region in the global acerola extract market in the forecast period. The presence of major acerola extract manufacturers such as Kemin Industries, Inc. (US) and The Green Labs LLC further drive the market in the region.

Key Players:

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as DSM (Netherlands), Kemin Industries, Inc. (US), Dohler GmbH (Germany), The Green Labs LLC (US), Diana Food S.A.S. (France), Naturex S.A. (France), NutriBotanica (Brazil), Handary SA (Belgium), Foodchem International Corporation (China), and Nichirei do Brasil Agrícola Ltda. (Brazil).

