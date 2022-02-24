NFT4Play's first game is coming soon

NFT4Play is a Play2Earn platform that enables players to build teams and compete against each other as individuals or in factions. The company targets a broad global community of sports and fantasy gamers, including eSports.

This platform requires players to use 4PLAY tokens to play and power up NFT cards. Players can participate in peer-to-peer duals, tournaments, and leagues and place side bets against each other.

Check out this tweet: The Road to TGE

Gearing into building teams!

The best thing about multiplayer Play2Earn games is building your very own factions or guilds that you could compete with others. Aside from having fun competing and upgrading game characters, you could also earn along the way.

In building up the player’s teams, preferably a professional team, they need to find a strong goalkeeper with gloves plus high goalkeeping scores and three strikers with high attack and high stamina. These will come handy, especially for the penalty shootouts.

There are ways to build professional teams, this includes:

– membership (a free player a week)

– swapping and trading with other players on NFTrade

– minting more cards with USDT or 4PLAY (50% discount with 4PLAY )

Membership

Membership is designed to have a low cost of entry ($25) which will enable a player to join the community and participate effectively. The higher the membership fees paid, the higher the return to the member. Rewards include automatic access to an everyone-must-win lottery, 4PLAY tokens, and NFT card mining. Membership can be terminated at any time and the member’s membership fee will be returned in full.

The membership and everyone-must-win lottery are designed in such a way as to yield APY competitiveness with optimizer strategies. Membership is therefore rewarding in its own right, even if the person does not wish to play on the platform.

A membership pool will be used to generate returns via yield in optimizers (80%) and sports betting based on proprietary sports betting algorithms. In addition, NFT4Play will distribute a portion of its revenue to lottery prizes. Prizes are distributed so that everyone will receive a prize and winners will receive a bonus prize.

Also Read: NFTrade and NFT4Play Trading Competition with NFT Prizes!

The NFT4Play platform is designed around a Play2Earn concept whereby players are rewarded for being part of the ecosystem and for engaging constructively.

Learn more about NFT4Play through its official website and get to know more about what it has to offer, the future of NFT4Play, and its plans moving forward.

