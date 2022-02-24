Industrial Centrifuge Industry Procurement Intelligence Increasing Demand from Process Industries, Report 2020 – 2027| Grand View Research, Inc

“Grand View Research, Inc”

The global industrial centrifuge market was valued at USD 7 billion in 2020 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Procurement Outlook

A centrifuge is a machine used for fluid/particle separation by centrifugal force. Industrial centrifuges are classified into two major types; sedimentation and filtering centrifuges. Sedimentation centrifuges use centrifugal force to separate solids from liquids. It is also used to separate two liquids with different specific gravities. Sedimentation centrifuges include decanter, disk-stack, solid-bowl basket, and tubular bowl centrifuges. Filtering centrifuges use centrifugal force to pass a liquid through a filtration media, such as a screen or cloth while solids are captured by the filtering media. Filtering centrifuges majorly deal with perforated basket, pusher, and peeler centrifuges.

Demand Outlook

The global industrial centrifuge market was valued at USD 7 billion in 2020 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027. The growth is attributed to the increasing demand from process industries such as chemical processing, food processing, metal processing, mining and mineral processing, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, fuel and biofuel industries, wastewater processing, etc. Among these, the chemical processing and pharmaceutical industry is leading the global industrial centrifuge industry with more than 40% revenue share in 2020. North America is the largest market for industrial centrifuges due to the presence of a wide range of domestic manufacturing and processing industries.

Cost Drivers

The cost driver of industrial centrifuges is significantly different from laboratory centrifuges. The procurement cost of industrial centrifuge is 10-15 times higher than the cost of laboratory centrifuges. As industrial centrifuge is made up of metal, the cost of metal procurement plays an important role in determining the cost of production. Raw material cost accounted for more than 40% of the overall cost of production. Many global manufacturers are shifting their production facilities to low-cost countries in APAC due to the efficient availability of raw materials and low variable costs.

