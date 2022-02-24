Jahan Hadi makes waves in the coaching industry by helping coaches scale their business with Upgrade Profits.

Jahan Hadi Founder of Upgrade Profits

Business coaching is a booming industry that is worth $11 billion in the USA alone. Despite this, many coaches struggle with scaling their businesses up and reaching their full potential. They feel stuck and unable to scale, until now…

February 24th, 2022 – Sheridan, Wyoming – The coaching industry is growing exponentially, and the business coaching industry in the USA alone is already worth $11 Billion. Despite the huge size of the coaching industry, coaches struggle in a lot of areas when it comes to scaling their businesses. Even many coaches, known for offering stellar transformation services, can’t scale up their business to the level where they deserve. And this is where Jahan Hadi, the founder & CEO of Upgrade Profits, comes into the picture.

To give some background, Jahan Hadi is an American-Iranian passionate entrepreneur. He got into business when he was just 14. Initially, he provided web hosting and web development solutions to his clients.

Later, he built a marketing agency where he offered a plethora of marketing services to his clients from different verticals. He then founded his third company, Upgrade Profits, to help coaches, course creators, and consultants to build million-dollar businesses. He has generated over 55 million in wealth for his clients from his marketing company and Upgrade Profits.

The Philosophy Behind Upgrade Profits

Jahan believes the traditional education system is not effective anymore. Because such educational institutes charge hundreds and thousands of dollars and leave students in huge amounts of debt without any guarantee of success. His mission is to change the traditional education system. For this, he is empowering coaches, consultants, and course creators who are helping people to succeed in real life and achieve real results and make meaningful changes across the world.

When it comes to the coaching industry, many coaches don’t truly understand marketing and sales. “Coaches have no idea what the pain points of their markets are. They don’t know how to stand out from the competition and de-commoditize their products or services. They have no idea how to build authority in their industry. They struggle to create an irresistible offer. And when it comes to distributing their message either using organic marketing or paid advertisement, they face a lot of challenges on a day-to-day basis.

And due to dealing with these challenges, they can’t scale up their business very quickly or a lot of times at all. At Upgrade Profits, we take them by the hand and guide them through the entire process, step by step to build what they love the most, a business that can truly transform their clients’ lives. And all while no longer having to worry about their profits, marketing, and sales. Essentially we teach them the time-tested processes that have helped build an insane amount of wealth for all of our clients in an insanely short amount of time,“ says Jahan Hadi.

A Sneak Peek Of Upgrade Profits (Process)

Coaches are meant to coach people, they should not need to worry about how to be advertisers or marketers, what to do or not to do, and they especially should not need to worry if they can make rent or payroll next month. Upgrade Profits helps coaches and consultants to build their business from the foundation up, with a scalable model that is ready to go from the start, run their business smoothly, and scale them to multi-million dollars businesses.

“We are a company that teaches coaches how to build the foundation and scale up their entire business to multi-million business. We use a tested and proven process to create irresistible offers, build different types of funnels, develop websites, run advertisements, build a sales team, track your leads, and much more.”

As per Jahan, coaching and consulting businesses spend thousands of dollars on different software solutions to just keep business going. But all the business functions are scattered on different software.

“My wife Liana is a life coach and coaches businessmen to have meaningful life and relationships. She was spending 8-9k USD on average per month on multiple software without any significant results. This led to building our own system, and now my wife does not need tens of software to build funnels and websites, communicate with clients, book calls, track leads, handle payments, make sales and manage Email or SMS marketing. And now that we know and understand how many coaches are struggling with the same thing, we decided to offer our system to help coaches build 7-figure businesses. Our one-stop solution takes our clients from not knowing what they will do next week to make payroll, to scaling their business so fast that they don’t know what to do with the extra income, and that’s after hiring their team”.

Upgrade Profits sets up the entire system for you, and then they teach you how to run your business and scale-up. They don’t charge for their management until you get results and they have an insane guarantee where if you don’t make an insane return on investment then they pay you.

