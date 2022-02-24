Amar A. Abro Publishes His Long-Anticipated Book – "Elephant Brain" – 10 Short Stories That Will Touch The Soul

It is said that each story in the Elephant Brain collection touches a different part of one's soul. The unique yet universal human experiences written about in this book truly resonate both personally and profoundly. It is easy to imagine oneself or a loved one in each story, allowing every journey Amar takes the reader on to become all-encompassing and deeply impactful.

Novi, Michigan – February 24, 2022 – There are thousands of books published every year. Once in a while a book comes along that can profoundly change the way a reader thinks and can change their lives. Elephant Brain by Amar A. Abro, is just such a book. Amar has proven himself to be a master wordsmith, able to use his words to touch the reader all the way to their soul.

Elephant Brain consists of 10 thought provoking short stories. Each one is different yet has a similar profound effect on the reader that compels them to read on and read it again and again.

Readers have commented “I am moved to tears time and time again as I read each story. It is difficult to put into words how deeply this book has impacted my heart. It is not a piece I wanted to read for entertainment, but rather the words I needed to read for my soul. Regardless of your spirituality, you will find something in these stories that digs deep, inspires, and heals you. There is nothing out there like it.”

Amar is such a gifted storyteller. He has a way of delivering a powerful message so succinctly, yet with enchanting description. In a myriad of characters and experiences, the reader finds themself constantly curious to discover the next page and consistently amazed at the pinnacle of every tale.

During a recent interview, the author made these comments, “To you, whom this was written for, never forget who you really are. Never forget what you are capable of and next never forget what you were born into this life to do.”

Brian, a Verified Reader, made these comments, “I am honored to share my experience on the best short stories I have ever read. Amar has created something that makes you feel so many emotions and can inspire you to change the way you look at certain situations that bring you hardship and trial. Each story has been created with so much passion, energy and love with the intent to take you on an unforgettable experience to soul search.”

He goes on to say, “Give this book a chance to take you on a journey you’ve never been on before and walk away from each story brand new. Amar is truly one of a kind and has impacted thousands with his love and support.”

