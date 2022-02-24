Host of Troyce TV Destin Troyce Sees Rise In Popularity As His Viral Videos Surpass Over 100 Million Views & Gains Over 500,000 Subscribers

Los Angeles, CA – Feb 24th, 2022 – Destin Troyce, a popular Youtube personality, commentator and blogger has been catapulted to fame as multiple videos of his have gone viral, helping him to amass millions of views and over 500,000 subscribers. Through his channel TroyceTV, he has become widely known for his funny, rather blunt and honest opinions on pop culture commentaries and gossip discussions. His early success on Youtube has allowed him to pursue other avenues including his successful Podcast Time Out With Troyce.
Destin Troyce, although young at only 22 years old, went through his fair share of trials and tribulations. He was able to make it through very difficult times growing up, rise above the poverty that surrounded him, and today has a very bright future ahead of him as a rising star. Although originally born in Tampa, he spent most of his life living in Miami. Having been raised by a mother with mental health issues, and a sporadic father that wasn’t always present, he often found himself being taken care of by his sister while his mother was at work.
During a recent interview, Destin was quoted as saying, “Growing up in Miami was very difficult. I grew up seeing eviction notices on my mother’s door, her car getting repossessed and living beyond her means to impress others. There were many starving nights that my siblings and I went without food. She was also verbally abusive, and eventually, the sister that helped raise me began resenting me, and also treated me horribly. My sister grew miserable, bitter and content so she channeled her anger at the world & became gruesomely abusive throughout my entire childhood. It was during these times that I realized that laughter was so important as it was literally the only thing that made me feel better. Looking back on it, that’s what inspired my grit to become a comedian and vlogger. Knowing the importance of laughing, it is medicine for the soul. Also, not having anything as a child gave me the hunger to want to succeed and do better.”
He went on to say, “I had a lot of aspirations and hopes of being like the kids on TV so I created my YouTube channel On July 23rd 2015 because I saw so many people getting rich and discovered. By senior year my channel began to pick up steam. Even throughout that process my family would crap on me and tell me it’s just a hobby, but I knew better than that. I stayed consistent, held down a part-time job, and moved into my own place two weeks before graduating high school. I have been supporting myself ever since, and although I had to cut off most of my family due to their negativity, I have never been happier knowing that I control my own destiny. In 2021 I moved to Los Angeles and have been happily pursuing my dreams ever since. I hope my story can serve as inspiration for others looking to make it out of a toxic environment and turn their nothing into something. Everything you want is already yours, you just need to get your lazy butt up and prepare for it.”
Destin Troyce now spends his time on growing his brand and hoping to inspire others. After realizing that online censorship seemed to be growing, he launched his Podcast Time out with Troyce and became more active with his second Youtube Channel, self-titled Destin Troyce. His channel focuses on him having dinner while giving honest, lighthearted and blunt commentary around pop culture, viral stories and current events.
He ended the interview by saying, “My goals in life are to be happier and a force in the entertainment industry. I will be a bestselling author, a well-respected journalist, self-made millionaire and own a major production company. The purpose of my brand is to show people that honesty is the best policy and that you never have to sell your soul to make it in the industry.”
Follow Destin Troyce and join him on his journey to the top by subscribing to his channels at:
TroyceTV: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-Xp-rrX__J6HxvHlhtIitQ
Destin Troyce: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCngem9lPBAd1CLEeMjUQhkA
His podcast Time Out With Troyce is available on all streaming platforms including Apple, Spotify, and Soundcloud.
Media Contact
Company Name: Destin Troyce
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
Phone: 323 628 1999
City: Los Angeles
State: CA
Country: United States
Website: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-Xp-rrX__J6HxvHlhtIitQ
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
