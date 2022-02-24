FunFlicks Outdoor Movies Launches Exciting Promotion In An Effort To Bring Outdoor Movie Concerts To Communities Across The Nation

Los Angeles, CA – Feb 24th, 2022 – FunFlicks Outdoor Movies, the premier mobile LED screen providers, have announced a new campaign to bring excitement back to the summer months with outdoor family concerts / movie nights. FunFlicks specializes in the rental of LED screens and outdoor projectors of all sizes. Their expertise has made them the go-to company within the industry for high quality and affordable outdoor movie events.
Since the pandemic, they have stepped up to make outdoor movie nights a new thing, something sorely needed by communities as the pandemic saw movie theatres shutter indefinitely. What started as a temporary solution to closed movie theatres, became loved by locals, brought communities together, and was embraced by business owners looking to keep their doors open to serve the community.
During a recent interview, Matthew Dias, Vice-President of FunFlicks was quoted as saying, “Hosting an outdoor concert in the park is a great way to get locals out of their homes and socializing with their neighbors. While it seems the days of community hangouts are gone, we intend to bring that back with our fun, family and friend oriented outdoor concerts.”
He went on to say, “In addition to that, it is a great way to help the parks and community centers that are on the brink of closure due to the many covid restrictions. Outdoor movie concerts are great for people to enjoy their evenings while still adhering to safe Covid measures. The pricing that we have put forth make it extremely affordable for any venue to host an outdoor movie night that their community will not soon forget.”
To learn more about FunFlicks Outdoor Movies and their LED screen rental options, visit their official website at https://www.funflicks.com/led-screen-rentals/.
